You’d Love Deyemi Okanlawon’s Sweet Anniversary Note to His Wife Damilola!

Nine years down and forever to go!

There’s something beautiful about finding the one you want to spend the rest of your life with. There’s something extra beautiful when we see couples celebrate milestones in their marriage. Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, and his beautiful wife, Damilola, are celebrating nine years of marriage. The actor took to his Instagram to share some before and after photos of how great married life has been with his wife.

He shared;

9 years and you’re so much more than just an “I LOVE YOU”! You’re my everything, my forever, my once-in-a-lifetime love. You’re my always in a world of hardly ever. You’re my happy ending, my new beginning, my all, my one and only. You’re so much more than just I LOVE YOU. I pray God’s Mercy, Grace, Wisdom and Patience continue to guide and be upon this our union and on the life we’re building together and pray same upon existing or future unions of every one reading this! For as many as so desire may we all grow into the traits of “the one” we desire and find a life partner that complements us. 🙏🏾

In another post, he wrote;

This is what 9 years together looks like… and as those of you with eyes can see I’m still finer than her. 😁 Meanwhile guys, before you do “awwwn” and “#couplegoals” pls I need you to note the following: i) While I choose to share the good times pls know that the BTS of my family posts involves a lot of disagreements, not speaking plus the once or twice in a year outbursts of “I’m leaving” (thank God we have more sense and patience now). ii) I am so flawed and make a lot of mistakes but I’m truly putting in the work to be a better human – Christian, husband, father, son, brother, friend, colleague, mentee, mentor and citizen. God help me and my fellow menfolk (especially those of us that are handsome). iii) Like He has done with and for me, God loves unconditionally and will bless you regardless and in spite of your flaws just so you can love Him back and choose to be a better version of yourself. Don’t allow guilt over your failings stand in the way of God’s Blessing in your life (we are all work in progress).

Credits: @deyemitheactor | @damilolaokanlawon