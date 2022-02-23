Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 401

Published

8 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Belle @glambyabebi
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @kim_beautystudio
Gele @adufegele

@yosolao

Dress @bibilawrence
Photography  @boboiso
Mua @leatty.beauty
Gele @dbellezza_gele

@rachel_doll

Bella @washpeee
Dress @zemphanie
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Gele @georgesnip

@hawa_magaji

@flat17studio Belle: @nmaonthegram
Makeup: @duprinah
Gele: @ires_touch

Dress: @safare_couture

Makeup @pearl_sparkles2
Gele styled @gele_by_segunlagos
Outfit @dammymor_clothings
Belle @ifesanmiawogbemila

Bella: @sisi.desola
Make up @timadivas
Outfit: @st.boristitches

Bella @timmie_yo_
Dress: @d.a.s.s.a.h_
Gele: @thatgeleboy
Make: @beckybeautyhomes

Outfit: @styleriche_
Bella @ennieyapha

@hadetorla
Makeup and Gele @dimpleartistry
Dress @tifanys__empire

@anita.adetoye Dress @anncranberry

Bella: @mattieoyewo

Dress @brilliant__needles
Photographer @qwee_nphotography
Makeup @ololade_glams

Dress: @debbscut

@sylvianduka

Bride @nkechiada
Ankara dress @kathyanthony
Mua @ronaldthe7th
Photography @yjpictures

@annafacebeats
Makeup and turban: @genoverabeauty
Photography: @godwinoisiphotography

Kids!

Outfit: @heiresscouturenigeria
Photographer: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Asooke: @bimmms24
Makeup: @banksbmpro
Gele: @taiwos_touch

@princessa_the_first
George: @george_by_ruverodesigns
Father’s outfit: @houseofdagladash
Dress: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @meldismakeup
Gele: @chygele

Tangerine Africa

