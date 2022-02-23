AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 401

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Belle @glambyabebi
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Makeup @kim_beautystudio
Gele @adufegele
@yosolao
Dress @bibilawrence
Photography @boboiso
Mua @leatty.beauty
Gele @dbellezza_gele
@rachel_doll
Bella @washpeee
Dress @zemphanie
Makeup @dyanbeauty__
Gele @georgesnip
@hawa_magaji
@flat17studio Belle: @nmaonthegram
Makeup: @duprinah
Gele: @ires_touch
Dress: @safare_couture
Makeup @pearl_sparkles2
Gele styled @gele_by_segunlagos
Outfit @dammymor_clothings
Belle @ifesanmiawogbemila
Bella: @sisi.desola
Make up @timadivas
Outfit: @st.boristitches
Bella @timmie_yo_
Dress: @d.a.s.s.a.h_
Gele: @thatgeleboy
Make: @beckybeautyhomes
Outfit: @styleriche_
Bella @ennieyapha
@hadetorla
Makeup and Gele @dimpleartistry
Dress @tifanys__empire
@anita.adetoye Dress @anncranberry
Bella: @mattieoyewo
Dress @brilliant__needles
Photographer @qwee_nphotography
Makeup @ololade_glams
Dress: @debbscut
@sylvianduka
Bride @nkechiada
Ankara dress @kathyanthony
Mua @ronaldthe7th
Photography @yjpictures
@annafacebeats
Makeup and turban: @genoverabeauty
Photography: @godwinoisiphotography
Kids!
Outfit: @heiresscouturenigeria
Photographer: @eleanorgoodeyphotography
Asooke: @bimmms24
Makeup: @banksbmpro
Gele: @taiwos_touch
@princessa_the_first
George: @george_by_ruverodesigns
Father’s outfit: @houseofdagladash
Dress: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @meldismakeup
Gele: @chygele