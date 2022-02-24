Vivian & Henry’s Love Story Started at the Gym!

Imagine this; one day, you’re having fun at the gym, being the fit fam that you are, the next, you’re meeting the love of your life, but the spark doesn’t immediately ignite until you see them for the second time. Beautiful right? That’s exactly how Vivian and Henry came to be!

Vivian was at the gym this particular Saturday, and though she only had health and wellness goals, love had other plans and sent a fine gentleman her way, in the person of Henry. While Vivan was simply intrigued by his confidence, Henry on the other hand was certain he had met his dream woman. So, how did it all lead to a beautiful “ever after” story? Vivian gives us the full gist, so keep scrolling to find read it all.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the Bride, Vivian

It all started in 2019, on a Saturday morning at the gym. Henry walked up to me with a warm smile and confidence that really struck me. We exchanged phone numbers immediately and he called me in the afternoon, asking me out on a date later that evening.

I was hesitant initially because I thought it was too sudden, as we had only just met. After much thought, I decided to go on a date with him and it turned out to be one of my best decisions.

For both of us, it was love at second sight and he asked me to be his girlfriend two days after our first date. Henry knew what he wanted and didn’t hesitate to go for it. A month later we went on a vacation to the Maldives with the intention of getting to know each other better.

Afterwards, we spent most of the lockdown in 2020 together. Fast forward to 2021, Henry asked me to be his wife in a romantic engagement ceremony that had me in tears. I said Yes! I’m super excited I will be doing life with him together forever!

Credits

Bride @yvonnevivianne

Bridal Stylist @style_by_ruvero

Planner @elithan_events

Groom Styling @toc_styling

Makeup @tomi_aina

Hairstylist @marieghold

Gele stylist @oni_gele

Casual look @gucci

Groom-to-be’s outfit @atafo.official | @maiatafo

Yellow dress @veekeejames_official

Blue Outfit @house_of_dova

George Fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns

Shoes @tomford | @gucci

Jewellery @tavinbeads

Clutch @tavinbeads

Gele @george_by_ruverodesigns

Photography @thelexash | @jopstudios

Location @themonarcheventcentre