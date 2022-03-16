Connect with us

#FromNaijaToGhana – Chinenye & Kwame’s Class Encounter Leads Them to The Aisle!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A cross-country love story? Yes, please! Today, we’re gushing over Nigerian beauty, Chineneye and her Ghanaian prince, Kwame who met in the university and became pals!

Chinenye walked into the lecture theatre in 2016, with laser focus and so, when Kwame and his friend were “disturbing” the class, she wasn’t having any of that. How did she go from trying to shun distraction to falling in love? Well, Chinenye gives us all the details.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Chinenye:

Our story began in the summer of 2016, I walked into the lecture theatre searching for Folu who had reserved a seat for me for the orientation program. After settling into the lecture, I noticed that the two guys behind me kept giggling and laughing. Those who know me know that I am a part-time nerd and I take my studies seriously with passion. I turned back to hush the dude behind and then I saw his smile and I thought what a handsome Yoruba guy. The next day, this same Yoruba boy was in my Economics class and beckoned to me to sit beside him.

When he started chatting I realized that my Yoruba guy turned out to be a Ghanaian guy. He seized the opportunity to show his skills and landed a new friend. We got along really well. We were genuinely good friends with no strings. The more time we spent, talked, and shared experiences, the deeper our connection got. In his own words, I began to see in her, everything I valued in a woman and it was at that moment I knew I wanted to be with her. Through time, the friendship blossomed and grew into love.

The proposal:

In the months leading up to the proposal, I communicated constantly with her sisters and girlfriends. Keeping the proposal a secret was difficult since she is a curious person and can smell a surprise a mile away. The week before, I told her were attending a friend of mine’s valentine dinner to eliminate any suspicion. On the day of the proposal, after picking her up I told her we had to stop at her sister’s place that she needed help with stuff.

As we arrived I quickly hopped out of the car and ran indoors and only a miracle saved me from tripping in the snow. The moment she entered the house, she started hearing voices and wondered what was going on. When she saw the saxophonist, me on my knees, and her friends and family, she went into shock mode. Having the opportunity to tell her how much I love her and why I want to be with her forever held a special place in my heart. It was the best feeling ever for both of us. After 4 years of friendship. 1 year of dating, I finally popped the question and a new exciting chapter begins!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Photography: @libartystudios@monsurutiamiyuphotography

