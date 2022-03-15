Claudia Lumor is The Cover Star for Glitz Africa Magazine’s Tenth Anniversary Issue

Top African publication Glitz Africa Magazine is marking its 10th-anniversary with a cover story featuring none other than the brilliant force behind it all, Founder and Editor-in-Chief Claudia Lumor.

Claudia looks stunning on the cover in a red Christie Brown two-piece with lace details featuring a floral-patterned corset that cinches her waist and accentuates her enviable figure.

As for her beauty look, Claudia opts for bouncy curls complemented by nude lips, bold lashes and sparkly earrings.

In this issue, the publication also highlights some of the creatives behind Glitz Africa Magazine’s iconic covers and past contributors who shared their expectations about the magazine when it first started and how they envision it going forward.

According to the magazine:

The 28th issue celebrates the incredible journey Glitz Africa magazine has been on since it began and how it has become a conduit for several other platforms to impact various groups of people, especially women; be it entrepreneurs, corporate executives, students, fashion creatives etc. In the form of the annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours, Glitz Africa Fashion Week, She Summit, She Boss, Glitz Style Awards, Beauty Forum, Homeownership series etc. This is why we have the visionary of the Glitz brand, Claudia Lumor with the background collage of past issue covers as the cover to celebrate how far we have come, appreciate all readers, contributors and advertisers whose contributions have made the magazine per each release as well as challenge ourselves for the next decade to come.

Credits

Creative/Styling – @_brimah

Photography – @gilbertasante

Makeup – @looxartistry_

Hair – @oh_my_hairr

Wardrobe – @christiebrowngh @studiooneeightynine @duabaserwa @maisonmidekor

Jewellery – @vivaboutiquegh



