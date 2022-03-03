Connect with us

Style

Daniel Kaluuya Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards 2022 in Gucci

Events Style

#BNSWomensMonth: Join BellaNaija Style’s Conversation this Weekend With Cuppy

Events Style

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule - The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Style

Beverly Naya Is Goddess Personified in This New Photoshoot by Emmanuel Oyeleke

Style

Rejoice Jewellery Lovers! Symbols of Authority's Pieces are Now Available on Moda Operandi!

Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

"Insecure" Co-stars Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Had All Eyes On Them At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 181

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Chic Workwear Ensembles: Issue 113

Style

To No One’s Surprise, Nancy Isime Was One Stylish Host At #TFAA16

Style

Meme Rocha's Debut Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Style

Daniel Kaluuya Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards 2022 in Gucci

Published

23 hours ago

 on

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards took place over the weekend in Los Angeles, California. And the best talents in movies and TV showed up and showed out, serving LEWKS and giving us new fashion goals.

Amidst the glass heels and gorgeous dresses, multiple award winner Daniel Kaluuya snagged the #NAACPImageAwards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his acclaimed performance in Judas and the Black Messiah in a crisp black and ivory Gucci tuxedo jacket.

Daniel paired the tux jacket with black pants and matching dress shoes and topped the look off with a single diamond ring. The ensemble curated by his trusted stylist Jason Rembert had an air of simplicity but was also dapper.

 

Credits

Photography: @obidinzeribe

Styling: @jasonrembert

Hair@iamtrelljones

Grooming@tashareikobrown

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sekani, Nyerovwo and Ifeoluwa Get Bolu Babalola‘s “Love in Colour” from RovingHeights in the #BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut Valentine Campaign 

Kehinde Egbanubi: Sack Your Boss So You Can Be Your Own Boss… Or Not!
css.php