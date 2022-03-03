Daniel Kaluuya Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards 2022 in Gucci

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards took place over the weekend in Los Angeles, California. And the best talents in movies and TV showed up and showed out, serving LEWKS and giving us new fashion goals.

Amidst the glass heels and gorgeous dresses, multiple award winner Daniel Kaluuya snagged the #NAACPImageAwards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his acclaimed performance in Judas and the Black Messiah in a crisp black and ivory Gucci tuxedo jacket.

Daniel paired the tux jacket with black pants and matching dress shoes and topped the look off with a single diamond ring. The ensemble curated by his trusted stylist Jason Rembert had an air of simplicity but was also dapper.

Credits

Photography: @obidinzeribe

Styling: @jasonrembert

Hair: @iamtrelljones

Grooming: @tashareikobrown

