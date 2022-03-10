Enioluwa Adeoluwa Tells What It’s Like Advocating for Other Femme Boys in Nigeria in Paper Magazine

In the world of fashion and beauty, Enioluwa Adeoluwa is well-known for his outgoing and infectious demeanour. He is breaking barriers as one of the few Nigerian men in the beauty industry, which has placed him in the spotlight once again.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Enioluwa talks about being the “Lipgloss Boy,” why he wants to help other boys who are feminine like him in Nigeria, and why it’s not weird for guys to use makeup today.

Read excerpts of his interview below:

What growing up was like for him:



I grew up in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. Akure is a very beautiful place filled with very beautiful people with great hospitality spirits. Everybody’s nice and that’s different from Lagos. I grew up in a family of five, with three children, all boys. Then I went to school, primary school, secondary school and it all shaped certain aspects of my life. I was also in the church choir at some point because I loved to sing.