Lala Akindoju Is Serving Premium Black Girl Magic On Her Birthday 🎉

How does a celebrity let Instagram know she is a year older. Yup, you guessed it! With a photoshoot. Nollywood actress and producer Lala Akindoju just debuted the most gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday. The Nigerian star whose birthday is the 8th of March, which happens to be #IWD, posted a series of looks on her Instagram to remind us she’s a stunner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

She expressed her gratitude for being able to see another year.

Light of the world

Salt of the earth

A city set upon a hill

I CANNOT be hidden.

.

I’m ready for all the mind blowing manifestations as I walk in the fullness of God’s will and purpose for me.

.

Game face for the 35th year.

We move!

See her stunning photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

Happy birthday to Lala!