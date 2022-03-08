Connect with us

Lala Akindoju Is Serving Premium Black Girl Magic On Her Birthday 🎉

Lala Akindoju Is Serving Premium Black Girl Magic On Her Birthday 🎉

How does a celebrity let Instagram know she is a year older. Yup, you guessed it! With a photoshoot. Nollywood actress and producer Lala Akindoju just debuted the most gorgeous photos to celebrate her birthday. The Nigerian star whose birthday is the 8th of March, which happens to be #IWD, posted a series of looks on her Instagram to remind us she’s a stunner!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

She expressed her gratitude for being able to see another year.

Light of the world
Salt of the earth
A city set upon a hill
I CANNOT be hidden.
.
I’m ready for all the mind blowing manifestations as I walk in the fullness of God’s will and purpose for me.
.
Game face for the 35th year.
We move!

See her stunning photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

Happy birthday to Lala!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

