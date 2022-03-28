Connect with us

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tosin Olaseinde fights all the Odds to bring Financial Literacy to Thousands

Inspired News

This South African mother & daughter found a way to keep children away from crime and drugs through dance

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Lady Anthonia Okeke believes Women can have it all

Inspired

Meet Adaeze Eche-George, the Excellence driven Woman behind ‘Roots to Skin’

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tosin Akingba fights Gender Bias using Art

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Bunmi Ajakaiye is making Bold Moves to Pursue Filmmaking from Australia

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tolu Adeodun Okesanya is paving her Way to the Top in the Tech World

Events Features Inspired

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation "Out on a Limb" Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Features Inspired Scoop

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children's Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Oyinda Akinfenwa of Janore is Ready for the London Fashion Scene

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tosin Olaseinde fights all the Odds to bring Financial Literacy to Thousands

Published

8 hours ago

 on

“Shame can move you in unexpected directions. For me, it was forward and upwards. I was 24, and one day in church, my mum put maybe N500 in my hands. I did not like the feeling of helplessness and never wanted that to happen to me again. Living from hand to mouth in South Africa for four years without a kobo to my name brought me to decide that it was time to turn my life around. So I moved to Nigeria. I was unclear what I would do to turn my life around, but it was time to move, and I took that blind bold step.

So there I was, 24, and in Nigeria. I worked a few years and took a sabbatical which paved the way for Ladda and Money Africa, two ideas that came to life from posting short clips on Instagram about financial literacy. The ideas grew from random posts on Instagram, and I realized the need to create a community where people could learn about money and invest. So I started Money Africa, and after that, Ladda also became a reality.”

Fighting The Odds To Bring Financial Literacy To Thousands
In 2019, Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics put the number of citizens living below the poverty line at almost 83 million people, a whopping 40% of the country’s population. Working to help more Nigerians escape the harsh realities of living on N137,430 ($381.75) per year drove Tosin to grow Money Africa into an ed-tech solution that now offers financial lessons on topics ranging from Mutual funds to Agritech. According to her, building these products took a lot of looking at what she was doing right, how to make more revenue, and how to create products people would be willing to use.
When it comes to facing challenges, she says,

“Mindset is very credible, so you have to focus on the positives. I do not deny the existence of problems, but for the sake of my mental health and growth, I choose to focus on what’s working and how to make it better.’’

Tosin’s advice to women interested in breaking the bias and entering into the tech space is to

“pick a person who looks like you and is more relatable. When you realize that there’s always someone like you doing something close to what you are doing, you will realize that your dreams are doable too.”

On how she manages to thrive in what many consider a male-dominated industry,Tosin says,

“I am not focusing on what the guys are doing; they’re not my competition.”

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons
css.php