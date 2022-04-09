Connect with us

Events

9mobile equips 100 Teachers through its Train-the-Trainer Initiative in Kano

Comedy Events Scoop

All the Photos! Liquorose, Davido, Whitemoney, P-Square & More at the Star-Studded 2022 AY Live Show

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Check out all the Fun Moments Collette and Vivian Captured During their Staycation at the Beautiful Park Inn By Radisson Abeokuta

Events

Wana Udobang Tackles Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Through Art Installation Tagged “Dirty Laundry” | April 28th - 30th

Events

You can be One of the 20 Undergraduates to be Part of the Writing Class 2.0 | Apply Now

Events Scoop Weddings

#ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's Traditional Wedding

Events Inspired

Master's Touch spreads Love to Hospitals and Orphanages in Lagos through the 'Give A Blanket Project' | See Photos

Events

Join the #FixPoliticsDialogues Diaspora Edition Themed: Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora to Fix Politics in Nigeria

Events

Get Ready Fashionistas as Pan-African Fashion and Music Festival, Homecoming returns to Lagos | April 15th-17th

Events

9mobile equips 100 Teachers through its Train-the-Trainer Initiative in Kano

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s caring telecom brand, 9mobile, has organized a one-day train-the-trainer workshop for teachers in Kano in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Education where 100 teachers were trained on innovative teaching skills. The teachers in attendance were drawn from both the Junior and Senior secondary schools across the ancient city.

The workshop is one of 9mobile’s efforts to strengthen education, improve child school enrolment and ensure that teachers are abreast of current information to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

Professor. Abdalla Uba Adamu, a professor of Media and Cultural Communication and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) who was the resource person at the workshop, spoke on the theme – Promoting school enrolment and retention through innovative teaching methods and class management. He emphasized the important factors required to create an effective learning environment in the classroom.

Also in attendance was the Commissioner of Education, Honourable Muhammad Sunusi Saidu Kiru, represented by the Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Bichi, who challenged the teachers to put to practice and mirror what they have been taught.

He said, “Teachers should be more friendly with their students and must be passionate about teaching which will help achieve the goal of learning and retention of students in the school system. In this modern-day, we have to adopt technology in teaching students and equally adapt our local language and other cultural markers to teach effectively”.

Commenting on the workshop, the Executive Director, Regulator and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado, represented by PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, remarked that 9mobile remains committed to prioritizing education and will continue to invest in initiatives that impact positively on the development of the sector.

She said, “Education is dear to us, and the teachers are also dear to us which is why we started this program last year with a pilot edition in Lagos. The feedback was amazing and we decided to bring this to Kano as well. As a corporate brand, education is one of our strategic CSR pillars, and we will continue to do this to support the effort of the government. We recognize the efforts of our teachers, and we are here today to encourage and equip them with skills that will further enhance their effectiveness.”

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Estrella Dale: Getting Married For the Wrong Reasons Could Be a Person’s Worst Decision

Kehinde Egbanubi: Even Adults Are Not Immune To Peer Pressure

Mfonobong Inyang: 2000 Years Later, Many People Still Choose Barabbas

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: It Takes A Village To Raise A Child 

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop
css.php