This is How You Slay Coachella Outfits – Courtesy Achieng Agutu, Oyin Edogi & Amy Julliette Lefévre

This Week's Style Stars Are Serving Gorgeous Green Looks on #BellaStylista: Issue 188

This KochHouse Collection Is Full Of Fashionable Pieces Your Wardrobe Needs

These African #BellaStylistas gave us Major Summer Style Inspo at The Revolve 2022 Festival

Doja Cat Owned #Coachella2022 with Edgy Fashion & Performances

See This Week's Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 121

5 Tips To Nailing Vibrant Hues This Season

"Labeled With Love" - This New Collection by Katch is a Must-See

A Week In Style: This is How Siyanda Bani nails the "Corporate Baddie" Style

IT Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With This Kim Opara x Hertunba Collection – Here's Why

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This year marks the return of festivals, kicking off with Coachella in the California desert after a two-year hiatus. While the rest of us live vicariously through them as they experience the best the music festival has to offer, we’re spotlighting our favourite African style stars at the music concerts and offshoot Coachella events. From stunning makeup looks to note-worthy outfits, these are the girls who killed it Coachella style!

Achieng Agutu

Kenyan #BellaStylista Achieng Agutu has taken Coachella by storm with head-turning LEWKS. From a gorgeous blue crotchet dress at the Meta day party in Palm Springs to tiger and abstract print jumpsuits to music concerts. Achieng teamed up her ensembles with hats over her perfectly shaved head which she paired with dewy makeup and statement jewellery. What is not to love? 

 

Oyin Edogi

Another bald beauty who has captured our attention with curated IG posts of her adventures at Coachella is non-other than digital creator and style influencer Oyin Edogi. The style star has come through severally in gorgeous — and midriff-baring — style. We can’t forget her cowboy hats, denim dress and hot pink set.

 

Amy Julliette Lefévre

Super gorgeous model Amy Julliette Lefévre attended the exclusive two-day Revolve Festival at Coachella in stunning looks. From an eye-catching ombre dress to a chic swimsuit for the Revolve pool party and more. You guessed it, we are obsessed!

