BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Trace Live with King Promise

Ready for a beautiful experience of live music? Join Trace Live for a beautiful night with King Promise.

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Open Mic Night

What are your plans for Thursday? We hope it includes open mic night at Bogobiri. Enjoy a night full of poetry, dance, music and more!

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street Ikoyi

RSVP: 07068176454

Nostalgia Timeless Commitment

The purpose of art is to wash the dust of daily life off our souls. – Pablo Picasso. You don’t want to miss the art exhibition of “Yabatech Special Set” titled “Nostalgia”. The “Yabatech Special Set” will be showcasing diverse experiences & thoughts translated through various detailed techniques, mediums and perspectives. This presentation features stunning works by 11 artists; Idowu Sonaya, Desmond Dubre, Nobert Okpu, Sylvester Aigbogun, Porter Ajayi, Lekii Adebesin, Oduone Patrick, Victor Abia Assam, Savage Olusegun Gabriel, Taiwo George-Taylor and Babatunde Bashiru.

Date: Thursday, April 7 – Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Adeline Gallery at Yanna Studio, 1b Adeyemi Lawson Street off McPherson Ikoyi Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or +23409135000201

Trippy Thursday

The first Trippy Thursday edition in April is back with a bang. You are in for an adventure with great music and vibes in the city of Lagos. Table reservation is advised

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Vellvett Grill & Lounge, 19B Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08129990001 or HERE

Old School Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar, Plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: 0908 273 3214

Bustle Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Venue: Hustle & Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Live Band with Agukamasee

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Papiee’s Meatro, Afro-Asia Garden, 36 Lingu Cres, Wuse, Abuja.

Soca Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

Xclusive with Reekado Banks

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Real Xclusive Palace, No 1 town planning road, off Water Works Road, Abakaliki.

RSVP: HERE

Friday Nights at Club House Central Park

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Vitality Clubhouse, 979 Ahmadu Bello Way, Wuse, Abuja.

Karaoke Night

What could make Saturday night better? Sing a song and celebrate. Turn on the karaoke vibes this weekend, and enjoy unlimited cocktails for N6,000 per person.

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Meraki Restaurant and Lounge, 3349 Lualaba Close, Maitama, Abuja.

Reggae Night is back with Francis Goldman

What’s your plan for Friday? Reggae Night is back with Francis Goldman. Dine and unwind with Reggae music

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitama Sule Street, Off Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.

RSVP: 07068176454

Mini Lagos Tour

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

RSVP: HERE or 08143207147

Almat Farms Staycation

Would you love to escape city life for a bit and experience the serenity of farm life? Happy Orange is heading to Alat Farm this weekend. There will be fun activities such as horse riding, farm tours, fun games, speed dating and much more.

Date: Saturday, April 9 – Sunday, April 11, 2022.

Venue: Almat Farm, ALMAT Drive, Kuje, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or 08143207147

Cafe One Tech Fest: Future X

Want to start out a career in Tech or you’ve been in the game? Join the Tech Bros of Lagos at Future X, this weekend. Registration is required, click on the link in the RSVP to register.

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Cafe One, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Nine Oh Four Karaoke & Pool Party

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Rainforest Poolside, Ballroom.

RSVP: 07035474827 or HERE

Project Aries

The party is a glow in the dark Afro EDM party in partnership with Olmeca, tagged with the zodiac names for each month. It’s a Zodiac Themed Afro Electronic dance party with a glow in the dark feel hosted by Maze x Mxtreme and the premium brand of Olmeca, Top boy and The Plug, Trace as a Media Partner, Maze x Mxtreme an electronic Duo that combines Afro and electronic music to produce Afro EDM, This is the Aries Project.

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: FreeMe Digital, plot 16A Nike Art Gallery Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Kayak Hangout

Kayaking is not something you come across every day, it’s fun, engaging, refreshing, safe and alternative. It gives you the feeling of being in charge as you are the captain of your own Kayak.

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08143207147

Hangout With Tee: Unwrap Am

Are you looking for a fun event to attend in Lagos with good music, free food and lots of goodies? It’s the 7th edition of the Hangout With Tee ladies event and do you know what that means? Fun! Fun! And so much fun.

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Panda Event Centre, Oyadiran Estate, Sabo, Lagos

RSVP: [email protected]

Chop & Shop

Thrift Store.ng is having a pop-up sale! Everything is up for grabs at the most affordable prices. Shop all their pieces for just N1000-N5000. Make sure you’re not enjoying this alone, take your family and friends along to chop and shop.

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: South Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sunday Beach Vibes…The All-day party Vibe of Lagos!

Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Moist Beach club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +234 809 256 1832

KidsCraft Holiday Art Camp

Got art-inclined or do you simply want to groom their inner creativity? This holiday, the kids are in for some creative fun and learning art experience. Sign your child up for, a week-days session, 3 days a week for 3 weeks – discounted at N50k/child for all sessions. Or, weekend sessions for 3 Saturdays – discounted at N29k/child for all sessions.

Date: Monday, April 11 – Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Lekki/ Ikoyi/ Victoria Island

RSVP: HERE or 07010727360