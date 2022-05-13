Azeez Amida Foundation donates Textbooks and Provisions to St Paul African Church School in Ogun State

Connect with us

Published

12 hours ago

 on

Nigerian business executive and growth expert, Azeez Amida through the Azeez Amida Foundation’s maiden project has boosted the interest of students in an Ogun state public primary school with the donation of 400 textbooks, provision of clean water, and toilet facilities.

The Azeez Amida Foundation donated educational materials, refurbished the toilet, and provided a borehole for clean water to St Paul African Church School, Ilogbo, Ado/Odo Ota LGA in Ogun State. This is in line with Amida’s commitment to positively impact lives and contribute to a better society through the foundation.

Students and teachers of the Primary School radiated cheers and joy when the Azeez Amida Foundation team arrived at the school to commission and hand over the fully refurbished facilities and other gifts. The Onilogbo of Ilogbo, His Royal Majesty Oba S. O Ojugbele who commissioned the projects could not hide his delight as he thanked the Azeez Amida for the kind gesture and showered him with prayers.

The school currently has about 1,000+ pupils. For years, the borehole in the school had been out of order thereby subjecting pupils and teachers to prolonged thirst and exposing them to poor quality water. According to one of the teachers, pupils often had to search for water outside the school premises daily.

Another plight of the school was the poor condition of the library. It had books that were no more in the curriculum, and the absence of relevant textbooks and instructional materials was unappealing to pupils who would like to read.

However, Azeez Amida Foundation changed that with its impact-driven effort. Azeez Amida, a native of Ijebu Isiwo, said the donation was part of his culture of care and commitment to giving back to the community. He said his drive and passion for the foundation were fueled by a dream he’s held since childhood and a personal loss in 2020.

“2 years ago, my dad died because the ambulance he was in ran out of oxygen. I believe that when we can provide some basic things, we will save a lot of lives,” said Azeez Amida, founder of the Azeez Amida Foundation.

“The Azeez Amida Foundation is focused on helping underprivileged children and their families in four key Sustainable Development Goals across Africa: To foster the goal of alleviating hunger and poverty, to play the role of ensuring sound health and wellbeing, to promote the goal of quality education and to ensure the availability and sustainability of clean water and good sanitation” he added.

The headmaster of the school, Adeolu Olusola was ecstatic about the donations and promised that they’d be put to use for the betterment of the community.

“I want to thank the Azeez Amida Foundation because we thought this is a project that will not materialize but within the shortest possible time, it came to pass. We want to thank Amida for the good gesture and we want to tell him that the project will not go to waste. We are going to protect it from vandals and thieves. This project is going to stay for a long time”.

Although the foundation is not currently open to cash donations, interested volunteers can learn more and see how they can volunteer their skills, knowledge, and time for upcoming projects by visiting their website.

