Need Everyday Outift Inspo? Check Out Debbie Beeko’s Chic Week In Style

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on Ghanaian fashion and beauty creative, Debbie Beeko. If you are looking to channel a style star who combines effortless chic with high glamour, then Debbie is the muse for you.

This BellaStylista stays coming through with commanding looks that prove she has a natural ability to make sophisticated appearances that snag our attention every time.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. From flattering lewks to gorgeous monochromatic pieces, keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

A vibrant-coloured suit is sure to command attention in every room you enter this week.

Tuesday

This purple monochrome look is so exquisite that compliments will be the ongoing theme of your day.

Wednesday

Cause #BellaStylistas rock gorgeous pink pieces on Wednesdays! Period!

Thursdays

You can never go wrong with a tasteful blazer and denim combo. Love it!

Fridays

Colour blocking never looked more chic and fun!

Saturday

We are here for this fabulous printastic combo for the weekend!

Sunday

This breathtaking black gown is a showstopper! And you are bound to land the best-dressed list at every event/red carpet appearance you make.

