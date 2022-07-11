Connect with us

Need Everyday Outift Inspo? Check Out Debbie Beeko's Chic Week In Style

“Fabulous Darling!” Aptly Describes Mihlali Ndamase’s Latest Look

We Are Here For Bisola Borha's Gorgeous Birthday Looks!

Check Out These 8 Ghanaian Fashion Creatives & Influencers On The Rise

Yellow is the Colour of Summer! Check it Out on this Week's #BellaStylista: Issue 197

10 Stylish African Men You Need To Follow On Instagram ASAP

You Have to See KaffyKreate's Bubbly New Collection tagged 'Stylish Summer'

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Uber-Chic to Work | Issue 131

Richard Mofe Damijo is as Suave as can be in Clemas' ‘Real Man’ Collection

#BNStyleWithAStory: Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s Latest V&A Museum Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Budding Fashion Entrepreneurs

Hi #BellaNaijarians!

We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on Ghanaian fashion and beauty creative, Debbie BeekoIf you are looking to channel a style star who combines effortless chic with high glamour, then Debbie is the muse for you.

This BellaStylista stays coming through with commanding looks that prove she has a natural ability to make sophisticated appearances that snag our attention every time.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. From flattering lewks to gorgeous monochromatic pieces, keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

A vibrant-coloured suit is sure to command attention in every room you enter this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Tuesday 

This purple monochrome look is so exquisite that compliments will be the ongoing theme of your day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Wednesday

Cause #BellaStylistas rock gorgeous pink pieces on Wednesdays! Period!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Thursdays

You can never go wrong with a tasteful blazer and denim combo. Love it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Fridays

Colour blocking never looked more chic and fun! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Saturday 

We are here for this fabulous printastic combo for the weekend!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 Sunday

This breathtaking black gown is a showstopper! And you are bound to land the best-dressed list at every event/red carpet appearance you make.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

