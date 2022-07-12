Watch South-Sudanese Model Anok Yai Close the Fendi Fall 2022 Couture Show

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Every now and then Anok Yai is known to elegantly grace a runway and do what she does best – EAT and leave no crumbs!

The stunning model of South-Sudanese heritage closed the breathtaking Fendi Fall 2022 Couture show clad in an otherworldly sheer embroidered dress that has made every one of our editors’ wishlists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROCK (@anokyai)

Rocking a bodysuit underneath that showed off her impeccable physique, her makeup was soft with an edge showcasing rich nude tones and sparkly graphic eyeliners. Sporting her natural curls on the runway, she opted for black slip-on heels to keep the focus on the masterpiece of a dress.

According to the brand on this season’s pieces,

A link between France, Italy, and Japan – style, craft and symbolism echo across time and across continents, finding a home in the multi-faceted nature of #FendiCouture. The natural elements of light and air are given space of their own as essential materials – edifices and armour replaced by candour and an ease of being.

Sheer materials capture light and air, anchored in a sense of reality by the weight of tactile embellishments and a tether to artisanal history joining Kyoto and Paris through time, tradition, and symbolism. A radical sense of softness runs through #FendiCouture, where luminosity and clarity become the defining characteristics of a collection dedicated to natural beauty and man-made feats of creativity.
Credits
Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear: @mrkimjones
Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear: @silviaventurinifendi
Artistic Director of Jewelry: @delfinadelettrez
Design and production: @bureaubetak
Film art direction and production: @bureaufuture
Film direction: @walterfilms
Music: @simonmparris
Styling: @alistermackie
Hair: @guidopalau
Makeup: @peterphilipsmakeup
Nails: @raja_bouallou
Casting: @shelleydurkancasting
Choreography: @leschild
Model: @anokyai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

