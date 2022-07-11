“Fabulous Darling!” Aptly Describes Mihlali Ndamase’s Latest Look

Connect with us

South African beauty and lifestyle influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently stepped out to an influencer talk shop in Namibia, tagged At The Table. As you would expect, the style star turned heads in a gorgeous mint number by one of Namibia’s most sought-after couture designers Ruberto Scholtz.

Mihlali’s latest look featured an embellished top with mesh and lace details, exaggerated sleeves, and buttons that added elegance to the dress’s mesh-panelled back. The fashionista paired the dramatic top with matching form-fitting silk pants that accentuated her waist. She let her outfit be the centre of attention and finished off with dainty accessories and clear strap heel mules.

 

Mihlali opted for a low bun with a side swoop bang that perfectly framed her face and sported soft neutral makeup that complemented her glowing skin.

 

Credits

Outfit: @scholtzruberto
Hair: @cina_hair @fluffys_artistry
Photography: @kpaparazzi_

