Check Out These 8 Ghanaian Fashion Creatives & Influencers On The Rise

Thanks to the emergence of viable internet applications and social media, creatives, entrepreneurs and bloggers have utilised numerous means of sharing their creative visions and unique expressions with audiences around the globe. Based on their specific niche, audiences around the globe have been impacted by these creatives and the creators in turn have found ways to make their platforms as lucrative as possible.

The Ghanaian cultural landscape is packed with young exciting creatives, more ready than ever before to express themselves and their personalities through their art and fashion. With unique style trends, bold colour choices and eye-catching outfits, some of these Ghanaian fashion bloggers inspire the inner #BellaStylista in you. Following them can make a simple decision like what outfit to wear today such a breeze with their in-depth and intuitive knowledge of style and fashion.

If you’re looking for your next dose of inspiration or your next style muse, look no further. We curated new and existing Ghanaian style stars that should definitely be on your style radar.

Debbie Beeko

DIY fashion and beauty blogger, Debbie Beeko is the founder of BJUKU_DIY clothing brand. With over sixty thousand Instagram followers, Debbie’s Instagram page is a goldmine of chic loungewear and gorgeous dresses that every #Bellasatylista might need to add to their wardrobe this summer. This Ghanaian beauty also moonlights as a makeup artist and fashion stylist.

Hamdiya Hamid

Hamdiya Hamid‘s style offers a chic take on modest fashion and aesthetics. She refers to herself as a modest style enthusiast and lifestyle content creator. Her main interest as a fashion blogger is to educate, entertain and inspire. As a Muslim, she ensures that her fashion styles remain modest despite being trendy and chic. Hamdeeya is also the founder of a clothing brand called Ibisa Styles. Papa Oppong View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Oppong (@papaoppong) Papa Oppong is a unique and eccentric kind of fashion blogger. Papa is a fashion storyteller that has successfully and uniquely married fashion and art. His background in visual arts and textiles enables him to become an astute fashion designer and illustrator. In 2015, he was featured on CNN as an emerging talent. He was also among 8 designers who were selected to participate in a fashion incubator by Macy which took place in Washington D.C. One year later his ‘A Celebration of Makola’ collection was exhibited in one of Macy’s stores. His page is definitely worth the visit.

Afua Rida

Afua Rida is a Ghanaian model, stylist, and fashion blogger who uses her platform to share handy advice on how to clad and look great in all your events be they formal or casual. Apart from fashion blogging, Rida is a consultant and a runway producer. She is also a co-founder of House of Cramer, which is a styling firm. Being appointed as the Head Stylist of ‘An African City’ a popular TV series in Ghana, and scooping the Glitz Africa Magazine award for the Fashion Blogger of the Year 2015, were her biggest career breaks. Be sure to visit her Instagram page for style inspo.

Hayet Rida

African women were initially tagged as plus size due to their curvaceous figures and their clothing style was neglected as the fashion industry focused on slimmer and smaller body sizes. Hayet Rida is one of the fashion bloggers who chose to fill that gap. She is also a stylist and a plus-size model. She exudes so much positive energy and encourages women in Ghana and all over the world to be confident in their skin. Get to see more of her work and personal styles on her social media platforms.

Sarf Bort

Sarf Bort is a brilliant photographer who uses gorgeous colour themes to determine his fashion choices. The fashion blogger has honed his aesthetics as a street style maven with his magnetic ensembles. His work expressly shows how young people are coming up with new creative ideas and using them to suit their desired fashion styles. His distinct style helps him stand out beautifully in a sea of amazing creatives. Go to his Instagram page to see for yourself.

Akosua Vee

Violet Bannerman Quay, popularly known as ‘Akosua Vee‘ is a fashion blogger and stylist that has caught the attention of the likes of popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown who was impressed by her stunning looks and got her on board as a stylist. Since then she’s had an astounding rise in her career and has gone to work with more celebrities like Irene Logan. See her profile to see how she snags everyone’s attention with her platform and how she fuses modern and traditional looks to present her unique image.

Neal Davids

Neal Davids designed a brand known as Doneal which makes accessories and clothes inspired by real-life and artistic scenarios of Ghana. He has made major strides in the fashion industry as a creative entrepreneur, fashion designer, and stylist. However, he says that the going has not been easy and he will remain faithful to his Ghanaian roots. Do you know that Neal Davids is also a Lab Medic? Check out his Instagram page for the whole aesthetic and more.

