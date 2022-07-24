Connect with us

Here’s a Quick Tour of the #BBNaija Season 7 House!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated season 7 of Big Brother Naija has officially begun, with the second set of housemates rounding out the number.

The first look inside the BBNaija house had fans raving, but Biggie had a surprise in store for us. There are two houses, one of which is presently occupied by the first set of HMs, while the second set of HMs currently occupies the other.

Looking suave as always, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took us through the second house and what stood out is definitely the massive swimming pool and of course the consistent black and white graffiti tones donning the bedrooms, the Arena and the lounge.

Here’s a quick look at what the new house looks like.

First House

Second House

