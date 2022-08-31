Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Annie Idibia, and Kate Henshaw Star in Africa Magic’s New Show, Nkoyo

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Allysyn Served Beauty Goals!

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong in this New Episode of "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Amaka speaks on her friendship with Phyna & favourite memories in Biggie's house | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Adebola Williams, Mfon Ekpo & Chude Jideonwo celebrate their friendship in new episode of #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV

BBNaija's Modella chats with Ebuka about her role as a fake HM & how she executed her task | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Amaka Evicted from the Big Brother Naija House

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Week 6: Dotun Is The Head Of House

Movies & TV Scoop

Megan Thee Stallion will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

Movies & TV

Watch Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Annie Idibia, and Kate Henshaw Star in Africa Magic’s New Show, Nkoyo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Africa Magic, a leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, announced the launch of a new show titled Nkoyo. The series tells the story of a local village girl who arrives in the city of Lagos and gets married to a wealthy man, and all the hilarious affairs in a drama-filled household.

The series is directed by Seyi Babatope and created by Annie Macaulay Idibia, who co-produced the show with Yomi Black. Nkoyo stars Annie Idibia as Nkoyo, Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, 2Baba, and a host of other stars. Meet the cast below:

Annie Idibia Macaulay

The award-winning actress, model, and presenter is the star of the series. She plays the role of Nkoyo, a local village girl who caught the heart of a wealthy man and has to face the realities of her newfound status. She also finds life in the city challenging but has her best friend Chinwe to guide her through.

Rebecca Nengi Hampson

The ex-BBNaija housemate, influencer, and model play the role of Chinwe, Nkoyo’s best friend. She guides her on how to behave and act in her newfound status while maneuvering her relationship with her toxic boyfriend, Ik Ogbonna.

Kate Henshaw

The veteran actress, who has starred in many movies, is also starring in the comedy series. She plays the role of Nkoyo’s mother, who came from Akwa Ibom to console her daughter Nkoyo after losing her husband, Mr. Bassey.

Ini Edo

Known for the soft and saucy roles, Ini Edo also appeared in the comedy series. Ini Edo plays the role of the neighbor’s wife alongside her husband, Yomi Black. In the series, they made a chaotic couple who individually loved Nkoyo and her husband.

Ik Ogbonna

IK Ogbonna is a Nigerian actor, model, director, and television personality, and in the series, he plays the role of Chinwe’s chaotic boyfriend, who constantly complains about their relationship. He also helped her with her friendship with Nkoyo.

Judging by this stellar cast, Nkoyo is going to be one exciting series. It airs on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) on Sundays at 7 PM.

DStv viewers can watch the shows on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. You can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288# to subscribe.

For more information on the new shows and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.Africamagic.tv 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season
css.php