Watch Rebecca Nengi Hampson, Annie Idibia, and Kate Henshaw Star in Africa Magic’s New Show, Nkoyo

Africa Magic, a leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, announced the launch of a new show titled Nkoyo. The series tells the story of a local village girl who arrives in the city of Lagos and gets married to a wealthy man, and all the hilarious affairs in a drama-filled household.

The series is directed by Seyi Babatope and created by Annie Macaulay Idibia, who co-produced the show with Yomi Black. Nkoyo stars Annie Idibia as Nkoyo, Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist Nengi Hampson, IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, 2Baba, and a host of other stars. Meet the cast below:

Annie Idibia Macaulay

The award-winning actress, model, and presenter is the star of the series. She plays the role of Nkoyo, a local village girl who caught the heart of a wealthy man and has to face the realities of her newfound status. She also finds life in the city challenging but has her best friend Chinwe to guide her through.

Rebecca Nengi Hampson

The ex-BBNaija housemate, influencer, and model play the role of Chinwe, Nkoyo’s best friend. She guides her on how to behave and act in her newfound status while maneuvering her relationship with her toxic boyfriend, Ik Ogbonna.

Kate Henshaw

The veteran actress, who has starred in many movies, is also starring in the comedy series. She plays the role of Nkoyo’s mother, who came from Akwa Ibom to console her daughter Nkoyo after losing her husband, Mr. Bassey.

Ini Edo

Known for the soft and saucy roles, Ini Edo also appeared in the comedy series. Ini Edo plays the role of the neighbor’s wife alongside her husband, Yomi Black. In the series, they made a chaotic couple who individually loved Nkoyo and her husband.

Ik Ogbonna

IK Ogbonna is a Nigerian actor, model, director, and television personality, and in the series, he plays the role of Chinwe’s chaotic boyfriend, who constantly complains about their relationship. He also helped her with her friendship with Nkoyo.

Judging by this stellar cast, Nkoyo is going to be one exciting series. It airs on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) on Sundays at 7 PM.

DStv viewers can watch the shows on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. You can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288# to subscribe.

For more information on the new shows and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.Africamagic.tv

Sponsored Content