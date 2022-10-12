Congratulations! Elite Castle Wins Big at the International Property Awards

Connect with us

It was such an honor for Elite Castle, the visionary establishment in functional smart architecture, to have won two categories at the International Property Awards which was recently held in Dubai on October 6th, 2022. Elite Castle excelled as: The best Residential Property Developer and Best Residential Development For Twenty Units+ Nigeria.

The torch bearer real estate giant has been named a 5-star qualifier, making Elite Castle a higher force to be reckoned with in the real estate sphere. The MD/CEO Ikechukwu Osita Ifeabunike was in attendance to enjoy the award presentation ceremony. It was a delightful and promising night for developers who gathered together from all over the globe. It is an honor to have Elite Castle represent our great country Nigeria.

PR: Visionary PR And Media Consult

 

