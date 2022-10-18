Connect with us

Events

Prime Video Nigeria Closes out the Rings of Power with First-Ever Drone Show in West Africa

Events Promotions

Davido, Mr. Macaroni, Aisha Yesufu are Nominees for the Social Justice Awards 2022 | Vote Here

Events

The Nigeria-Britain Association Celebrates Nigeria's 62nd Independence in London | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Moments from the Peak Performer Africa’s Interactive Session for Women tagged ‘Overcoming Self-limiting Beliefs’

Events Promotions

Here’s how A Bar Called Paper x Heineken ‘Green Light Party’ went down

Events

Infinix establishes a Social Club at the University of Ibadan to promote Students Participation in Technology and Innovation

Events

Here is the Full List of Winners from the 7th EMY Africa Awards 2022

Events

Api Lifestyle celebrates Birthday with Friends and Loved Ones in Grand style

Events

Dettol Nigeria Partners with Wellbeing Foundation Africa to boost Hygiene Education in Schools and Communities

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Prime Video Nigeria Closes out the Rings of Power with First-Ever Drone Show in West Africa

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, Prime Video Nigeria closed out The Lord of the Rings and The Rings of Power with a 2 part event and the First-ever drone show in West Africa. The event, which was held at the Eko Atlantic City, saw hundreds of drones light up the sky in a dazzling display.

As one of the world’s leading online streaming services, Prime Video is showing Nigerians that they know how to put on a good show – first with the Prime Video Launch event, then with the watch parties for The Rings of Power season debut, and now with the celebrations of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale.

With the first-ever drone show in West Africa featuring hundreds of drones lighting up the sky, Prime Video pulled out all the stops to give fans in Nigeria a truly unforgettable experience. The drones formed the shape of the ring, which is the symbol of power in the Lord of the Rings universe.

The series, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they battle the evil Sauron and his army of Orcs.

The drone show was a fitting end to an amazing series. It was an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate their love for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power only on Prime Video.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home

Biodun Da-Silva: There’s More to Marriage Than Love

So What If We Became Governors for a Week?

Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?
css.php