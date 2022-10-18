Prime Video Nigeria Closes out the Rings of Power with First-Ever Drone Show in West Africa

Over the weekend, Prime Video Nigeria closed out The Lord of the Rings and The Rings of Power with a 2 part event and the First-ever drone show in West Africa. The event, which was held at the Eko Atlantic City, saw hundreds of drones light up the sky in a dazzling display.

As one of the world’s leading online streaming services, Prime Video is showing Nigerians that they know how to put on a good show – first with the Prime Video Launch event, then with the watch parties for The Rings of Power season debut, and now with the celebrations of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale.

With the first-ever drone show in West Africa featuring hundreds of drones lighting up the sky, Prime Video pulled out all the stops to give fans in Nigeria a truly unforgettable experience. The drones formed the shape of the ring, which is the symbol of power in the Lord of the Rings universe.

The series, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they battle the evil Sauron and his army of Orcs.

The drone show was a fitting end to an amazing series. It was an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate their love for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

