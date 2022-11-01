Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have Another Bun in the Over & it's a Baby Girl!

Living Music Sweet Spot

Take a Look at Daddy Wizkid, Zion & Jada in these Sweet Photos from Doha

Features Living

Paula Pwul: How to Attain the Real Concept of Glow Up

Features Living

Osahon Okodugha: How to Improve your Chances of Surviving an Accident

BN TV Living

Check Out Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for Mkpafere Soup in this New Vlog

BN TV Living

This Uziza Soup Recipe from Ify's Kitchen will take you to Flavour Town

Beauty BN TV Living

Let Glory Okings Show You How to Style Your 4C Hair | Watch

Events Living

#HowWeSA: Mary Edoro enjoyed the Soft Life, Beautiful Culture & Delectable Cuisine in Johannesburg courtesy of SA Tourism | Here's How It Went

BN TV Living

A Cherry Tomato Prawn Pasta Recipe by Ify's Kitchen

BN TV Living

This Peppersoup Egusi Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Definitely a Must-Try

Living

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee have Another Bun in the Over & it’s a Baby Girl!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi and Tanzanian music star Vanessa Mdee have announced that they’re expecting baby number 2, a baby girl.

They made the announcement via their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday. The couple have one child, Seven, together, whom they welcomed September 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chosen 🕊 (@rotimi)

Speaking exclusively PEOPLE, the couple said: “We’re excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to GOD’s favour. We are overjoyed.”

Photo Credit: @vanessamdee

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Do We Need to Save Children from Internet-Obsessed Parents?

Tola Oladiji: Time Management Solutions for Students

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Does Happiness Flee So Swiftly?

People Were Asked to Share their Interview Experience & the Replies Will Have you in Stitches

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!
css.php