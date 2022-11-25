Turn Up Friday with Energy Gad, Dotun, is Back with a New Season

Turn Up Friday is back and better for the third year in a row and will launch on DStv and GOtv with new entertaining episodes on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 9:30 pm on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

As with previous seasons, Media personality Dotun, the Energy Gad, will host the TurnUp Friday show. It will feature non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, bringing the party scene into viewers’ homes.

The show will also have contests, sponsored giveaways, and social media audience interaction through the ‘moment of fame’ section.

Turn Up Friday will provide viewers with all the entertainment they need to experience a delightful holiday. It will help save cash while bringing you a sweat-free, smoke-free, noise-free club experience right in the comfort of your home. The show will also have dancers and Nigeria’s most loved hype man, Dotun, to keep things interesting.

Commenting on the return of the Turn Up Friday show, the Executive Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said,

“Africa Magic has always explored innovative ways for its customers to showcase their uniqueness and enthusiasm. We are aware that this show accomplishes that goal and more, especially with the ‘moment of fame’ segment. We are pleased with the excitement that TurnUp Friday will provide for our current and potential clients by bringing the world of entertainment straight into their homes.”

GM Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, added,

“We know Nigerians love premium entertainment and always want to get the best out of life any day, anytime. For this reason, Pepsi is committed to connecting and sharing memorable moments with our customers through our sponsorship and partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria on Turn Up Friday. We hope this season will help customers shed the week’s stress with great music and a fun show. We encourage our viewers to get ready for CONFAM Vibes & CONFAM Gbedu because it’s the Pepsi CONFAM edition”.

According to Kevin Olumese, PR Manager Infinix Nigeria,

“Infinix sponsors the Turn Up Friday event in line with our commitment to empowering youth in the entertainment and music Industry. We also use this platform to connect with youthful fans and reward fresh talent in the entertainment industry.”

Kolawole Akintimehin, Senior Brand Manager, Flavoured Beer, Nigerian Breweries, said,

“We are excited to partner with Turn Up Friday to provide premium and differentiated enjoyment to millions of viewers whilst working to being the undisputed No 1 lifestyle beer brand in Nigeria”

Pepsi returns as the show’s headline sponsor, while Infinix Nigeria and Desperados are associate sponsors.

Catch the show live on Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch. 153 and GOtv ch. 6), Africa Magic Family (DStv ch. 154 and GOtv ch. 2), and the Festive channel (DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 29).

On the show, expect thrilling moments from a pool of talented DJs and performers.

For more information about this show, visit their website or follow DStv on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.