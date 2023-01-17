Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Oris Erhuero in A First Look at “A Sunday Affair”

We’re finally getting a glimpse of Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and Oris Erhuero in the feature film, “A Sunday Affair,” from EbonyLife Films and Netflix.

The film follows two best friends, Uche (Nse Ikpe-Etim) and Toyin (Dakore Egbuson-Akande), who fall in love with Sunday (Oris Erhuero), a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma. A love triangle develops, with each woman not realizing she is dating the same man. However, Sunday has a problem: who does he choose? This entanglement comes to a very unexpected crescendo.

It also stars Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo. It’s written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur.

Watch the first look clip ahead of its premiere on February 14.