Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Oris Erhuero in A First Look at “A Sunday Affair”

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins 71st Miss Universe + South Africa makes Top 16

INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline

Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Abraham & Charles Okpaleke are 3 Makers Pushing the Envelope of Creativity in Nollywood

Play Buttons, Music & Good Vibes! Here's What You Missed at Monkey Shoulder Concert

A Sweet Workplace Romcom! See How Ibidunni and Nifesi Came To Be

Congratulations! Adenike Macaulay has Been Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow

Bimbo Ademoye turns Bus Conductor in Episode 2 of "Sibe" | Watch

These Kenyan cousins invented bio-robotic prosthetic limbs out of recycled materials

Meet the Rele Arts Foundation Young Contemporaries 2023 Artists

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We’re finally getting a glimpse of Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and Oris Erhuero in the feature film, “A Sunday Affair,” from EbonyLife Films and Netflix.

The film follows two best friends, Uche (Nse Ikpe-Etim) and Toyin (Dakore Egbuson-Akande), who fall in love with Sunday (Oris Erhuero), a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma. A love triangle develops, with each woman not realizing she is dating the same man. However, Sunday has a problem: who does he choose? This entanglement comes to a very unexpected crescendo.

It also stars Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo. It’s written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur.

Watch the first look clip ahead of its premiere on February 14.

