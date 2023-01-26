Scoop
Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Sandra Pushed Herself to Excellence & Secured the Bag
Sandra was one of the four new housemates Biggie brought in to spice things up and surprise the 20 housemates who had been there since the first day.
Armed with a strong sense of confidence and poise, the beauty queen, vixen, and businesswoman turned heads when she walked in. She says of herself, “I am here to shake things up with a little bit of mischief.”
What’s been clear since she came to the house is that she’s not just here to take part. She’s competitive. She wants to win.
We will take a look at the times she’s been a go-getter and excelled. The times she’s not just taken part
Nigerian Queen 2017
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Cover Star for a Magazine
View this post on Instagram
Launching her clothing/swimwear collection
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Her acting debut
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Modeling
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram