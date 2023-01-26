Connect with us

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Sandra Pushed Herself to Excellence & Secured the Bag

This Twitter thread about grandparents and their grandkids is aww-worthy

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Sheila Atim & "Top Gun: Maverick" bag BAFTA nominations | See full list

A Chemical Engineer, Fitness Coach & A Twin... Here is Marvin's Life Before #BBTitans

Tems’ joint effort with Rihanna "Lift Me Up" has scored an Oscar nomination

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Ka3na Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

5 Things Chidi Mokeme Talked About in His Rubbin' Minds Interview

2 hours ago

Sandra was one of the four new housemates Biggie brought in to spice things up and surprise the 20 housemates who had been there since the first day.

Armed with a strong sense of confidence and poise, the beauty queen, vixen, and businesswoman turned heads when she walked in. She says of herself, “I am here to shake things up with a little bit of mischief.”

What’s been clear since she came to the house is that she’s not just here to take part. She’s competitive. She wants to win.

We will take a look at the times she’s been a go-getter and excelled. The times she’s not just taken part

Nigerian Queen 2017

Cover Star for a Magazine

Launching her clothing/swimwear collection 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FITME_BYSANDRA (@fitme_bysandra)

Her acting debut

Modeling

