5 Major Announcements You Should Know About #AMVCA9

Organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) have announced the date for the 9th edition of the highly-anticipated award ceremony.

Here are 5 things you should know from the event announcing plans for the upcoming edition:

Entries for the award ceremony closed on March 17, and Busola Tejumola , MultiChoice’s Head of Content and West Africa Channels noted a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the previous edition. The shortlisting process has already begun, and the judging phases will soon start.

, MultiChoice’s Head of Content and West Africa Channels noted a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the previous edition. The shortlisting process has already begun, and the judging phases will soon start. The Head Judge for this year is the veteran film director, producer and writer, Femi Odugbemi .

. The nominee announcement for the AMVCA will take place on April 9, at 7 pm, across all Africa Magic channels. After the nominee announcement, the voting portal will be open, allowing viewers to vote for their favourite nominees.

This year’s edition will take place from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20, 2023.