5 Major Announcements You Should Know About #AMVCA9

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) have announced the date for the 9th edition of the highly-anticipated award ceremony.

Here are 5 things you should know from the event announcing plans for the upcoming edition:

  • Entries for the award ceremony closed on March 17, and Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice’s Head of Content and West Africa Channels noted a 40% increase in the number of entries compared to the previous edition. The shortlisting process has already begun, and the judging phases will soon start.
  • The Head Judge for this year is the veteran film director, producer and writer, Femi Odugbemi.
  • The nominee announcement for the AMVCA will take place on April 9, at 7 pm, across all Africa Magic channels. After the nominee announcement, the voting portal will be open, allowing viewers to vote for their favourite nominees.
  • This year’s edition will take place from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20, 2023.
  • It will be a 3-day celebration, beginning with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators, Young Filmmakers Day, and then the Runway Show/Nominee Gala the next day. The celebrations will end with the Award Night.
