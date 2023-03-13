Yes, Rihanna, We Agree! Your Voice is "Beautiful... God-given"

In public view again, Rihanna came through with a dashing and adorning outfit at the 95th edition of the Oscars. After taking a 6-year break from music, Riri came back with an electric Super Bowl halftime show performance. At this year’s Oscars, she also delivered an outstanding performance of her comeback single, “Lift Me Up”.

On her entrance to the red carpet at this year’s Oscars, Rihanna, showing off her bump, was asked about her melodious voice and she cooly responded that her voice is “beautiful. God-given.”

