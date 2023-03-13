Events
Yes, Rihanna, We Agree! Your Voice is “Beautiful… God-given”
In public view again, Rihanna came through with a dashing and adorning outfit at the 95th edition of the Oscars. After taking a 6-year break from music, Riri came back with an electric Super Bowl halftime show performance. At this year’s Oscars, she also delivered an outstanding performance of her comeback single, “Lift Me Up”.
On her entrance to the red carpet at this year’s Oscars, Rihanna, showing off her bump, was asked about her melodious voice and she cooly responded that her voice is “beautiful. God-given.”
Watch Rihanna describe her voice below:
Arriving for the 95th Academy Awards, Hollywood’s brightest stars battled to make the biggest splash on the red carpet — which this year was a champagne hue, a break with a 62-year tradition of the bright red rug. Here are some highlights. https://t.co/YxpWmEmH5h pic.twitter.com/cSHIRsXGAI
— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 13, 2023