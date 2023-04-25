All Africa Business Leaders Awards Announces Award Categories and Date for the 2023 Grand Finale

Connect with us

All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) is celebrating 11 years of telling the African story of perseverance, success, innovation, and accountability. The renowned African business awards platform has over that time become synonymous with recognizing the best in business leadership on the African continent.

Roberta Naicker, Managing Director of the ABN Group said; “Being at the forefront of telling Africa’s success stories, through both our print and broadcast platforms, we are in a unique and fortunate position to identify trailblazers, innovative-thinkers, industry visionaries, and recognize businesses who dared to break the mold; and celebrate and honor their significant contributions and achievements at Africa’s largest premier business awards, the AABLA.”

The platform follows the process that involves the AABLA committee undertaking a rigorous 1-month campaign to verify entries from all regions, sectors, and backgrounds to identify the innovative individuals and companies shaping the Africa of today. These nominations will be vetted and scored by the AABLA team, with 3-5 highest-scoring nominations for each category, to be shortlisted for the judges’ consideration. Each year the organizer carefully selects a judging panel for their industry knowledge and experience, who are then tasked to review nominations and discuss a detailed analysis of every application to ultimately choose a winner for each category. The scoring is confidentially validated by the Chairman of the judges, alongside an independently appointed business school and auditing partner.

The Award Categories for the 2023 AABLA includes;

• Young Business Leader of the Year
• Chief Financial Officer of the Year
• Innovator of the Year
• Industrialist of the Year
• African Company of the Year
• Business Woman of the Year
• Business Leader of the Year
• African of the Year
• Philanthropist of the Year
• African Change Maker of the Year (New Category)
• African Infrastructural Project of the Year (New Category)
• Trade & Investment Facilitation Agency of the Year (New Category)
• Lifetime Achievement Award

The prestigious Alumni for Africa’s biggest single-business awards include well-known African leaders and visionaries like Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Chief Executive Officer of Naspers, Nigerian business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, and many other prominent individuals and business luminaries.

Winners will be announced during the AABLA grand finale, hosted at The King’s Ballroom, Sun City, on Friday 23 June 2023. The weekend will conclude at the Lost City Golf Course, with the annual CNBC Africa Corporate Golf Challenge in aid of the ABN Education Trust.

This year’s finalists are scheduled to be announced on the 22nd of May.

