Stephanie Linus Joins Call for Improved Healthcare Access for Women and Girls at U.S. Capitol

Ng Careers: Tips to Help Africans Get Remote Jobs

Olajumoke Adenowo's Awesome Treasures Foundation (ATF) receives U.S. Congressional Recognition

Cuppy Launches Scholars Fund to Support African Graduate Students at Oxford

Tems, Ayra Starr, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Abeng, Khloe Abiri named in Forbes Africa's '30 Under 30'

Ayo Mairo-Ese, Nneka Eneli, Busola Odusanya Make 9to5Chick’s Top 100 Career Women In Africa

Take Your Business to the Next Level with She Leads Africa's High Growth Coaching Program | Apply Here

Women In Africa is Accepting Applications for the WIA Young Leaders 2023 Program

RovingHeights shortlisted for the 2023 London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Published

7 hours ago

 on


Hey BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business.

The winning small business will be our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month and gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

How it works

Comment below your favourite small-scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
Share the social media handles for the business.

Please note:

One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
Comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

Other Ts & Cs Apply.

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 18th of April.

Start nominating!

