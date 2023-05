Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominee gala night took place on Friday, May 19, at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos.

In a typical Gala tradition, AMVCA nominees from all categories and other celebrity guests brought their fashion A-game to the event.

From pretty dresses to dapper suits, keep scrolling to see all the fabulous fashion moments at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominee gala night.

Photo Credit: Klala Photography