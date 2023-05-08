Tiwa Savage Was Glamour Personified in Lanre Da Silva for the Coronation Concert

Connect with us

Tiwa Savage will always look good in anything. For her performance at King Charles III‘s coronation, the hitmaker worked with her stylist, Shaped, to create a custom wardrobe that showcased her Nigerian heritage.

Tiwa made a splash at Windsor Castle in a bespoke green gown, complemented by green nails and green Louboutin heels. She then embraced the opulent atmosphere of the coronation celebrations by wearing a custom Lanre Da Silva gown while performing at the coronation concert.

 

Credits:
Shot by @amzyobr
Edited by @thelagospaparazzi
Styling: @shapedservices
Hair: @bukolab_uk
Makeup: @tiwasavage
Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Jewellery: @josephfrostoflondon
Shoes: @louboutinworld

