Tiwa Savage Was Glamour Personified in Lanre Da Silva for the Coronation Concert

Tiwa Savage will always look good in anything. For her performance at King Charles III‘s coronation, the hitmaker worked with her stylist, Shaped, to create a custom wardrobe that showcased her Nigerian heritage.

Tiwa made a splash at Windsor Castle in a bespoke green gown, complemented by green nails and green Louboutin heels. She then embraced the opulent atmosphere of the coronation celebrations by wearing a custom Lanre Da Silva gown while performing at the coronation concert.

Credits:

Shot by @amzyobr

Edited by @thelagospaparazzi

Styling: @shapedservices

Hair: @bukolab_uk

Makeup: @tiwasavage

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi

Jewellery: @josephfrostoflondon

Shoes: @louboutinworld