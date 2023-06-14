Connect with us

Scoop

Joy Ebere Ekekwe Is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2023!

Promotions Scoop

Access Bank unlocks a new level by launching the first American Express® Cards to be issued in Nigeria

Music Scoop

Recording Academy Adds New Grammy Award Categories including ‘Best African Music Performance’

Scoop Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Is Expecting A Baby!

Promotions Scoop

YAPPI - Here’s How to Become a Master in Animation for Free & Get Global Work Opportunities

Music Scoop

Davido talks about "Timeless" Album & Losing His Voice as He Covers NATIVE Now!

Music Scoop

All the Times We Spotted Burna Boy, Tems, Tiwa Savage in Robert Wun

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Abdul Tijani-Ahmed Reveals His Secret Ingredient for Success, Writing 'Brotherhood' Script & Acting in 'Ricordi'

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay Join Wizkid on the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Soundtrack Deluxe

Events News Promotions Scoop

Mikano Motors Partners with Trendupp Awards 2023, Offers Exclusive Car Prize for 'Force of Influence' Category

Scoop

Joy Ebere Ekekwe Is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2023!

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Joy Ebere Ekekwe has emerged as the winner of the 11th season of the Miss Tourism Nigeria event held at Rushing Tap Studios, Lekki.

The 26-year-old financial consultant and business owner won in a tough race against more than 300 beauty queens who signed up for this year’s competition. The criteria for the 2023 competition were not solely beauty, elegant dresses, or the catwalk. The girls were tested by their skills in other aspects of life, including cooking, physical fitness, and their understanding of Nigeria’s diverse cultures.

Joy will go on to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Miss World Tourism competition from July 20th to July 30th in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The runners-up, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, will represent Nigeria at the Miss Tourism World pageant in China; Sophia Adaeze (Miss Glam Nigeria) will represent Nigeria in India; and Loveth Oyetunji (Miss Tourism Africa Nigeria) will represent Nigeria at the Miss Tourism Africa pageant this September.

The night also saw some of Nigeria’s most illustrious personalities leave with the Spirit Awards Africa. Some of the recipients include Korede Bello as Advocacy Person of the Year, Ric Hassani for Entertainer of the Year, MC Acapella, who won Comedian of the Year, Tonye Harts as Event Producer of the Year, and Sola Oyebade‘s Mahogany Production as Event Company of the Year.

BellaNaija received the Media Company of the Year award, while Monty Suites, Topisto Tomato Mix, and Garden City Mall received Luxury Hotel of the Year, African Product of the Year, and New Tourism Destination honours, respectively.

See photos from the event below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: An Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Smart Emmanuel: The Future of Your Work Depends on Technology & Originality

Mfonobong Inyang: Democracy Day 2023 – A Reminder That Nigeria Belongs to the People

65 Countries & Counting: Elizabeth Agboola Shares Her Journey as a Travel Entrepreneur With Us

Introducing… “Doing Life With”: Capturing Stories of Everyday People
css.php