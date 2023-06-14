Joy Ebere Ekekwe Is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2023!

Joy Ebere Ekekwe has emerged as the winner of the 11th season of the Miss Tourism Nigeria event held at Rushing Tap Studios, Lekki.

The 26-year-old financial consultant and business owner won in a tough race against more than 300 beauty queens who signed up for this year’s competition. The criteria for the 2023 competition were not solely beauty, elegant dresses, or the catwalk. The girls were tested by their skills in other aspects of life, including cooking, physical fitness, and their understanding of Nigeria’s diverse cultures.

Joy will go on to represent Nigeria at the 2023 Miss World Tourism competition from July 20th to July 30th in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The runners-up, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, will represent Nigeria at the Miss Tourism World pageant in China; Sophia Adaeze (Miss Glam Nigeria) will represent Nigeria in India; and Loveth Oyetunji (Miss Tourism Africa Nigeria) will represent Nigeria at the Miss Tourism Africa pageant this September.

The night also saw some of Nigeria’s most illustrious personalities leave with the Spirit Awards Africa. Some of the recipients include Korede Bello as Advocacy Person of the Year, Ric Hassani for Entertainer of the Year, MC Acapella, who won Comedian of the Year, Tonye Harts as Event Producer of the Year, and Sola Oyebade‘s Mahogany Production as Event Company of the Year.

BellaNaija received the Media Company of the Year award, while Monty Suites, Topisto Tomato Mix, and Garden City Mall received Luxury Hotel of the Year, African Product of the Year, and New Tourism Destination honours, respectively.

See photos from the event below: