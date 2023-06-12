Connect with us

Sweet Spot

We Still Can’t Get Over Real Warri Pikin’s Dance Moves at #AniIke2023 | Watch

Style Sweet Spot

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Anita Asuoha's Vow Renewal Wedding Dress

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Nigerian-American Union! Watch How Linda & Deen Tied The Knot The Yoruba Way

BN TV Living Sweet Spot

Here's Your Front-Seat View of Bella's Birthday Celebration with Sheggz & Other BBNaija Stars

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding

Sweet Spot

Kate Henshaw & Her Daughter Gabrielle Are The Cutest Mommy-Daughter Duo ❤️

Events News Promotions Sweet Spot

Amstel Malta Rising Stars Own their Moment on the AMVCA 2023 Red Carpet

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mayowa & Demilade’s White Wedding Video Is The Magic Your Day Needs!

Sweet Spot

It Was A Date Night for Wizkid & Zion at the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Premiere

Sweet Spot Weddings

Neighbour Turned Lover! Ida and Jumbe's Love Story Will Make Your Day

Sweet Spot

We Still Can’t Get Over Real Warri Pikin’s Dance Moves at #AniIke2023 | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian comedienne and actress Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin,” had her dream wedding and vow renewal reception with her husband of ten years, Ikechukwu Asuoha, on June 10, 2023.

The event, which played host to some of Nigeria’s most fabulous and loved celebrities in their glamorous yellow-themed Asoebis, had a lot of wonderful moments.

One sweet moment that caught the eye and has been trending on social media was when Anita treated her seated husband to a wonderfully choreographed dance routine.

Elegantly dressed in a matching bright red lace top and shorts, the actress performed in the middle of four other dancers and didn’t miss a single beat.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Introducing… “Doing Life With”: Capturing Stories of Everyday People

Democracy Day: Why June 12th, 1993 is an Important Date in Nigeria’s History

Omilola Oshikoya: How to Avoid “Sapa” Now That the Fuel Subsidy is Gone

From Wanting to Be a Footballer to Building a Fashion Business, Chierika Omenaka Tells Us About His Work & Life in Italy

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Experts Share their Thoughts on How to Navigate this New Era
css.php