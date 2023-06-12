We Still Can’t Get Over Real Warri Pikin’s Dance Moves at #AniIke2023 | Watch

Nigerian comedienne and actress Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin,” had her dream wedding and vow renewal reception with her husband of ten years, Ikechukwu Asuoha, on June 10, 2023.

The event, which played host to some of Nigeria’s most fabulous and loved celebrities in their glamorous yellow-themed Asoebis, had a lot of wonderful moments.

One sweet moment that caught the eye and has been trending on social media was when Anita treated her seated husband to a wonderfully choreographed dance routine.

Elegantly dressed in a matching bright red lace top and shorts, the actress performed in the middle of four other dancers and didn’t miss a single beat.

Watch: