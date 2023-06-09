Connect with us

YAPPI – Here’s How to Become a Master in Animation for Free & Get Global Work Opportunities

by Youth in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI)
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In a rapidly evolving job market, acquiring the essential skills and experience is crucial for attaining professional triumph. The Del-York Creative Academy has placed a strong emphasis on the value of building bridges to pave the way for achievement in the entertainment field.

Demonstrating their steadfast dedication to students, imaginative creators, and visionary entrepreneurs across the world, The Academy is happy to announce its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation to deliver the Youth in Animation and Post-Production Initiative (YAPPI).

YAPPI is a tuition-free scholarship program that provides intensive three-month online and six-month on-site training. It is designed for individuals looking to enhance their skills, broaden their horizons, and advance their careers in the digital arts industry, specifically in animation and post-production.

The program delivers a vitally important curriculum, course content, and accessibility to learning animation and post-production through both in-person and remote intensive classes.

Enrolled participants will acquire the knowledge and practical skills necessary to succeed as employees and entrepreneurs across the vast media landscape. They will be empowered with animation and post-production tools and strategies, as well as portfolio, resume, hiring, and recruiting support. This comprehensive support spans the full pipeline of the animation and post-production industries.

YAPPI cordially Invites interested prospects to signup for this fantastic opportunity to learn, work, and be mentored by expert lecturers, successful professionals, business specialists, and career mentors.

Embrace a future filled with boundless opportunities in the creative and entrepreneurial realms. Take the first step by registering your application through the link

For more information and inquiries about the program, kindly visit their social media pages.

On Instagram and Twitter

watch this advert for more:


YAPPI- Your Passport to Creativity!

