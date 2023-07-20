Celebrating Editi Effiong At 40: Read Heartfelt Notes From His Friends & Family

As the calendar marked another significant milestone, friends and family gathered to honour Editi Effiong, entrepreneur and filmmaker, the visionary founder of Anakle and Anakle Films, on the occasion of his 40th birthday. In a heartwarming celebration of his life, tributes poured in from his friends, each bearing witness to the lasting impact of Editi’s extraordinary journey. His friends, deeply touched by his unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, shared heartfelt anecdotes and cherished memories, painting a vivid portrait of a man whose influence has touched countless lives. Scroll through to experience the profound inspiration Editi Effiong has brought to the world through the words of those who have been fortunate enough to walk alongside him on this remarkable path.

Munachi “Muna” Nwoke-Ekpo

Editi Effiong

Dad, Founder, Filmmaker. In that order. But with so many hats in-between, it would be a challenge to even list them all. So instead of trying to define who he is, it may be better to focus on elaborating on who he isn’t. Editi isn’t your regular CEO. On January 2, 2011, he founded Anakle out of a friend’s office. Determined to be different, it was important to be fully invested in building all parts of the company from the ground up, to set the foundation for generational excellence which Anakle is known for today. Internally, his mission was to create “the World’s Happiest Workplace” – putting to bed long-standing myths that corporate companies cared way more about

their bottom line than the people who work to achieve it.

Positioned to develop a team of young creative minds, Editi set the tone from the get-go, investing heavily in the Anakle HQ ambience, workplace culture, and driving policies that are fully employee friendly. His leadership style is characterised by a perfect blend of strategic thinking, adaptability, and an innate ability to inspire and empower his team. He firmly believes in the power of collaboration and has created an environment that encourages open communication, idea-sharing, and out-of-the-box thinking. Under his guidance, the company has become a hotbed of cutting-edge ideas, where every employee feels valued and motivated to contribute their best. Little wonder that Anakle is credited with some of the best viral marketing campaigns in Nigerian Advertising history.

Editi isn’t your regular visionary

Visionary people face the same problems everyone else faces; but rather than get paralysed by their problems, visionaries immediately commit themselves to finding a solution. Under Editi’s leadership, Anakle has experienced exponential growth, consistently surpassing industry expectations. He has been instrumental in expanding the company’s global footprint, forging strategic partnerships, and fostering a customer-centric approach. His exceptional business acumen, combined with a deep understanding of market dynamics, has propelled the organisation to new heights, positioning it as a market leader. When he tries something new, the question isn’t if he’d succeed, but when. His foray into filmmaking was initially dismissed as rushed and expected to be short-lived, but after taking the movie industry by storm with stellar productions like Up North, Fishbone, and The Setup movies, even long-established industry giants began to take notice. With his latest soon-to-be-released film, The Black Book, Editi has once again shown that he doesn’t just have the vision and conviction that a dream can be achieved, but he inspires the power and energy to get it done.

Editi isn’t your regular friend

His leadership style goes beyond the company. He is known for his humility, integrity, and genuine concern for the well-being of those around him. These qualities are evident in his interactions, actions, and the positive impact he creates. His philanthropic endeavours and commitment to people’s welfare go beyond superficial gestures, reflecting his deep-rooted belief in the power of compassion and the

importance of uplifting others. Through his compassionate leadership, Editi sets an example for others to follow, inspiring not only his employees but also the wider community. His actions remind us all of the importance of kindness, empathy, and social responsibility, and his genuine concern for the well-being of those around him makes him a truly exceptional leader and an even better friend.

Editi isn’t your regular Nigerian

Editi firmly believes that success should be shared and that uplifting others is an essential part of leadership. He consistently demonstrates a deep empathy for individuals and communities, actively seeking ways to improve their lives and create meaningful change. His philanthropic initiatives are a testament to his commitment to social responsibility and his desire to give back to society. One of the ways in which Editi showcases his caring nature is through his involvement in various charitable causes. He leverages his influence, resources, and network to support organisations focused on education, healthcare, and social empowerment. Whether it is partnering with local schools to provide scholarships and resources to underprivileged students or funding medical clinics in underserved areas, Editi consistently seeks opportunities to address pressing societal needs. Moreover, Editi extends his caring nature beyond his immediate circle by promoting volunteerism and community engagement among his colleagues and friends. He encourages his team to actively participate in community service initiatives and supports their efforts by granting time off or providing resources for their chosen

causes. By instilling a sense of social responsibility and encouraging active citizenship, he fosters a culture of compassion and collective action within his circle at all times. His actions remind them all of the importance of kindness, empathy, and social responsibility, and his genuine concern for the well-being of those around him makes him a truly exceptional leader.

In conclusion, Editi exemplifies exceptional leadership qualities and has achieved remarkable feats. Through his strategic vision, he has guided his company to new frontiers of innovation, transforming the industry and leaving an indelible legacy. His ability to inspire, his commitment to excellence, and his impact on both business and society make him a true icon in the tech world. As he turns 40, it is clear that it’s just the beginning for him – as to where it ends, we’re sure he’ll keep us guessing till then.

Cheers to BIG 40!

Chidi “Chydee” Okereke

Pretend you’re a genius: An Editi Effiong Story

There are many parts to the subject of this piece, but for the purpose of this profile, I have subdivided them into 4 acts. Follow me on this captivating journey through the tapestry of Editi Effiong’s life.

Act 1: The Oga

“Do you want to blog for N50k or fly private jets?”

I was on course to becoming an unenthusiastic Mechanical Engineer when Editi sent me the above message. I would soon be introduced to the world of Digital Advertising, and as a consequence, the incredible leadership style of my very first Oga. At the core of Editi’s extraordinary journey stands his remarkable leadership. He has not only built successful companies, but he has also fostered a work environment that empowers and uplifts others. With a style characterized by openness, inclusivity, trust, and second chances, Editi has created spaces where creativity thrives and innovation flourishes.

From an Advertising Company to a Technology Lab to a Film House, Editi’s ventures have provided direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands, making a tangible impact in countless lives. Through his inspiring leadership, he has shown that true success is not only measured by financial gains but by the positive influence one has on the lives of others. By fostering a culture of growth and support, he has become a beacon for current and future leaders across various industries.

Act 2: The Visionary

“Pretend you’re a genius, act like one.”

When I met Editi, he was the HNIC of a Digital Advertising agency in Lagos. Prior to that, he was a Product Manager at an Oil and Gas organisation. Prior to prior to that, he was a designer and software developer – at a time when they were still called “computer programmers”. In the realm of genius, Editi Effiong is a force to be reckoned with. His intellect and creative prowess have enabled him to conquer multiple fields with finesse. From the world of advertising to digital marketing, filmmaking to technology, Editi has fearlessly

pursued his passions, leaving an indelible mark wherever he goes.

Under his guidance, Anakle has reached impressive heights, pioneering innovative methods of engaging consumers and revolutionising the industry. As a senior tech bro, he has built and invested in key products that enable lives daily. Not content with resting on past successes, Editi added filmmaking to his long list of ‘doings’ with films like Up North, The Set Up, Fishbone, and the upcoming Netflix Original: “The Black Book” – the most expensive Nigerian film ever made. Editi is proof that if you pretend you’re a genius long enough, you become one. And it makes complete sense because practice makes perfect, right?

Act 3: The Patriot

“Today, I realize Nigeria wasn’t perfect, but it was a great place to grow up”. Editi’s commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the office. Since 2014 when I met him, he has been investing money, sweat, and blood to a better Nigeria. Things have not always worked out the way we wanted, but his unwavering dedication to contributing his quota has been remarkable. I mean, it was through him I first got to see what it meant to run a presidential campaign. Outside politics, his visual documentation of his northern exploration led to an increase in tourism in Bauchi and other states. In fact, his very first feature film – Up North – is an ode to integration and national unity. When our soldiers were busy fighting insurgents, Editi led an unprecedented campaign to #ThankASoldier, which went viral and

culminated in a physical event at the army barracks. To uplift his community, Editi rebuilt a school in his home state, empowering young minds to envision a brighter future.

Despite his very busy schedule, and all the associated risks, Editi took it upon himself to attend and report activities from the Judicial Panel set up to investigate the activities of SARS. This kept the world informed on what was a very critical event in the history of the country and ensured the process was as transparent as possible. Editi’s unwavering commitment to social change is an inspiration, illustrating the profound impact one person can make when they stand up for what is right.

Act 4: The “Family and Friends” Man

“It is important to pay your family and friends for work. Because they have to eat.”

Editi’s true character shines through in his role as a family man and a friend. His unwavering support and love for those close to him have made him a pillar of strength and a source of comfort. Whether offering a listening ear or providing guidance, Editi’s presence is a constant source of reassurance and inspiration. He understands the importance of nurturing relationships and cherishing the bonds that form the foundation of our lives. His genuine care and selflessness bring warmth to every interaction, creating an environment where those around him feel valued and cherished.

Epilogue

As Editi celebrates his 40th birthday, it is a moment for reflection on the many aspects that make him an exceptional individual. From Up North to down south, he has written his name in The Black Book of greatness. So, here’s to hoping this milestone anniversary serves as a testament to a future filled with even more achievements, happiness, and fulfilment.

Happy 40th, Editi! The world is a brighter place because of you.

Udim, Editi Effiong’s Brother

While pondering what to write for my brother for his 40th birthday, different ideas came to mind. I wanted to tell people what a great person he is without sounding affected. So I decided that I would tell MY story of HIS influence on my life. I hope it captures some fraction of my appreciation of him. In Nigeria, most secondary school (high school) graduates wait eagerly for the day their JAMB results will be released (JAMB is the exam that you must ace if you desire to go to university or college). When I checked, my score was something like 214 over 400. I would not make the cut for Medicine and Surgery with such a low score.

I was carrying the weight of my failure around like a heavy back pack, when my big brother, Editi, came home from university and decided to do something about it. He sat me down at the edge of the bed and threw his long hand over my shoulder. “Udim,” he said. “Don’t look so glum. You are a brilliant chap. You are smarter than me or anyone else in this family.” That was a tall statement, one that momentarily shocked me out of my misery. How could he say that? He was the smartest person in the family while for half of my life before that day, I led my classes from the back! He and my other siblings had always finished in the top end of their classes during the same period. I was the brunt of many family jokes.

He was so brilliant that he wrote full length novels which we read for entertainment at home, certain he could rival any bestselling author anywhere in the world! He had built a website for a big hotel in our city and charged hundreds of thousands of Naira. This was at a time when the internet was still a new thing in Nigeria and coding sounded like rocket science! This Editi, this genius, was telling me that I was smarter than him! Fixing me a serious stare, he continued. “Who in this family has ever scored that high before? Nobody! But you did it at your first attempt. You are not dull. You are smart and can accomplish anything! I believe in you!” He left me with grateful tears in my eyes and a heart burgeoned with hope. I was so inspired that I tried again and again, eventually switching to the arts. I got into university and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Arts.

Later on, after I took up photography as a hobby, he gifted me my first camera, his old Dell laptop, and a camera phone, a big deal at the time. He designed my logo and business cards, and shared ideas and strategies on how to grow my business. I remember something else he did to challenge my mind. He had opened a door for me to work with an important client. I did a great job. When it came time to send my invoice, I priced very low. When he saw it, he said, “You did excellent work. You should charge for your services. Add an extra zero to that number.” My head nearly exploded at the suggestion. But the client was very pleased to pay that figure. I could hardly believe it! That moment did wonders to my mind. My thinking was so elevated that I began to dream bigger and price higher for my craft. I attracted higher paying clients and bigger opportunities from then on. These have been my kind of experiences with my brother over the years.

To you, My Dear Brother, If you ever need any kind of help and think I am in a position to be of assistance, please come to me. Whether or not that help eventually comes from or through me is irrelevant. I just want you to know that my general disposition towards you is “YES!” You have many fine qualities, but I think your empathy, your ability to assess another’s needs, anticipate, and meet them is your finest. I remember how one time, when I was unemployed, you offered to buy me photography equipment if I would be willing to go back to work as a photographer. God used you to save me from serious financial hardships. I also remember my first trip abroad. You called me in your usual humorous fashion and asked, “Udim mmi, do you want to come to Dubai?” “ Yes!” I replied excitedly. “Well then. Get a ticket and come. I will send you the address of the place I am at.” The call went off. You told me nothing about how to get to Dubai. You were challenging my thinking.

I overcame great difficulties to make it to Dubai just before your departure. When I arrived, you took me to the mall and bought me my first Zara suit. I didn’t know clothes could feel so good on the body! I met new clients in your circle and ended up earning in dollars for the first time in my life. You opened up a whole new world of possibilities to me. There is hardly any aspect of my adult life that I can point to success in that does not have your imprint in some way.

You have been more father than brother during the last half of my life. More than anything else you have done for me, you have stretched my mind and helped me dream big dreams. As you turn a year older today, I want you to know that I appreciate you. I would not be the man I am today if you hadn’t stepped in often to help, counsel or lift me up when I was down. I will always love you.

On behalf of my family, I wish you God’s blessings and many years of life and good health. Happy 40th birthday!

Your brother,

Udim.

Isioma Osaje

Dear Editi,

Turning 40 is a big deal, congratulations on this major milestone. Thanks to Twitter I knew of you many years before our paths crossed.

When I’d see people talk about you online I noticed that they all echoed variations of this sentiment – Editi changed my life. And yes, I was very excited even though I kept a straight face on that random day in 2018 at Terrakulture, when I finally got to meet Editi the Legend. In 2018 Editi, we made “Up North” and thanks to that beautiful film, I gained the friendship of a great man. I will always think of our first scouting trip fondly because in such a short time I got to learn why the world loves Editi.

Editi you have so many virtues, but for me, your kindness is my favourite thing. The generosity of your spirit is irrepressible. You give of yourself so willingly and eagerly to the world and 40 years later, we can all say ‘Editi, na man you be’. I am blessed to know your brilliance and drive, your tenacity and persistence. You are a visionary across many sectors and it is amazing seeing you stride through these worlds seamlessly.

Editi, the only things you cannot do are the things you choose not to do and that’s phenomenal – Never change. Thank you for the gift of your friendship, for affirming me, and for being a safe space and my creative sounding board. And now just like all the people who spoke about you before we met, I too can say proudly that – Editi changed my life.

Editi, Na Man You Be and this woman is proud to call you her friend. Happy 40th! May it be all you wish and more.

