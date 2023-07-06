Connect with us

Maria Chike is Bumpin' & Glowing in These Maternity Photos ❤️

Maria Chike and her partner are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their baby.

A few weeks ago, she announced she was expecting her first child in the sweetest way. In a new Instagram post, the mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot. In the caption, Maria wrote, “Amorè 💕.” She can be seen posing in a flowy cloth wrapped around her body, revealing her glowing bump. And in one of the photos, she posed with her partner.

See the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

