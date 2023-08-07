Style
Check Out These Chic #OOTD Inspos From Julitha Kabete’s Week In Style
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Miss World Tanzania 2017 cum brand strategist — Julitha Kabete, a style star who makes the most of her slim, fit and curvy figure serving a wide range of urbane “lewks” from suits to dresses, mini skirts and more.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Julitha’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Rock a fancy suit with soft glam and a sleek back bun
Tuesday
Pair a monochrome print top with tailored pants, a waist belt and heels
Wednesday
Rock a 2-piece in fab prints featuring a chic top and mini skirt with a sleek straight wig or scarf
Thursday
Put on jeans but make sure it’s unique
Friday
Slay a native attire with heels
Saturday
Run errands in a mini skirt and crop top paired with a print scarf and flats
Step out for dinner in a glamorously embellished dress
Sunday
In the mood for a vacay or staycation, rock a sultry bodycon, bikini or abaya with the hair pulled into a bun
Credit: @julitha.kabete