Check Out These Chic #OOTD Inspos From Julitha Kabete's Week In Style

8 hours ago

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Miss World Tanzania 2017 cum brand strategist — Julitha Kabete, a style star who makes the most of her slim, fit and curvy figure serving a wide range of urbane “lewks” from suits to dresses, mini skirts and more.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Julitha’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a fancy suit with soft glam and a sleek back bun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Tuesday

Pair a monochrome print top with tailored pants, a waist belt and heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Wednesday

Rock a 2-piece in fab prints featuring a chic top and mini skirt with a sleek straight wig or scarf

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Thursday

Put on jeans but make sure it’s unique

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Friday

Slay a native attire with heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Saturday

Run errands in a mini skirt and crop top paired with a print scarf and flats 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Step out for dinner in a glamorously embellished dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Sunday

In the mood for a vacay or staycation, rock a sultry bodycon, bikini or abaya with the hair pulled into a bun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

Credit: @julitha.kabete

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

