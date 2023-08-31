Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Fashion’s favourite colour — black has been a wardrobe staple for centuries. With a hold like no other, the colour black, especially an all-black outfit, has become synonymous with power, luxury, and wealth. It is the epitome of sophistication.

Black clothing has an indubitable effect, it connotes seriousness and diligence. It also works with all body types and skin tones. Come what may, black never goes out of style.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don't forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

That wraps it up for Issue 252!

If you’d like to be featured in upcoming issues, tag us with #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected]!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!