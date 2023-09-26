Connect with us

Style

Every Unmissable Style Moment From The 2023 BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Career Events News Promotions Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: TODAY! At The #BNSDigitalSummit

Beauty Culture Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

'It Took Me 40 Years To Look This Good'. Anti-ageing/Pro-ageing? Take A Look At This!

Style

It's All About Fancy Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 253

Style

Here’s Your Guide to Perfectly Executed Outfits for the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

BN TV Inspired Living Style TRAVEL

Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH

Style

MAJOR: Chioma Nnadi Is British Vogue’s Newly Appointed Head of Editorial Content

Scoop Style

Sarah Jakes Roberts Has No Time for Boring Looks

Beauty Style

Bella Okagbue's Instagram Is A Gold Mine Of Sultry Fashion Inspirations For Trendy #BellaStylistas

Style

Every Unmissable Style Moment From The 2023 BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This past Saturday, BellaNaija Style played host to a gathering of esteemed experts and visionary thought leaders from the fashion and creative industry, marking the FIRST-EVER physical edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit.

The event offered attendees a rich and diverse experience, featuring engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, valuable networking opportunities, delightful bottomless customized cocktails, light bites, sustainable fashion showcases, and captivating fireside chats with influential African game-changers.

Guests were encouraged to embrace the “Corporate Baddies” theme, infusing their personal style with corporate-inspired outfits that seamlessly blended sophistication with a touch of rebellion. As expected, top influencers and fashion enthusiasts graced the themed event, showcasing their unique interpretations. From vibrant pantsuits and matching sets to playful prints and chic monochromatic ensembles, it’s safe to say that attendees brought their fashion A-game.

Scroll down to relive the magic through these captivating photos.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Is It a Woman’s Duty To Keep Her Husband In a Marriage?

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches

Nympha Nzeribe: How to Thrive as an Emerging Fashion Designer

Mfonobong Inyang: The Importance of Documentation in Preserving Legacy

Udochi Mbalewe: The Bliss and Peril of Newlyweds
css.php