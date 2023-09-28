Chioma Ikokwu Says She’s Staying Away from Drama in Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Of Lagos”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In anticipation of the Season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) on Friday, September 29 on Showmax, cast member Chioma Ikokwu shares her insights on Season 1 and provides a glimpse of what viewers can look forward to in the upcoming season.

Season 1 was undeniably a rollercoaster for Chioma. While she cherished the moments on the show, she admitted that the drama was a handful. Amidst all that, the spotlight on her foundation, the Good Way Foundation, remained a highlight. Through the show, she was able to promote her platform, which empowers women, helps them launch startups, and positively impacts their lives.

On navigating the challenges of the upcoming season, Chioma is resolute. “This season, I am absolutely going to make a conscious effort to stay away from drama,” she says, determined to focus on the more uplifting parts of her life.

The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 promises a deeper dive into the lives of the Housewives, and Chioma is no exception. With hints of exploring her love life and showcasing her ever-impressive fashion sense, fans are in for a treat. “Season 2 is coming, and I can definitely guarantee it’s going to be better than Season 1,” she teases. Her message for fans is clear: “Stay tuned for this one, for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

