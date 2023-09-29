Inside the Exquisite BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre

Connect with us

When we envisioned our first physical edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit, it was a no-brainer to provide our attendees with the utmost premium experience. Thanks to our sponsors, Ecobank, we secured a picturesque venue at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), setting the stage for the incredible lineup of speakers and top-notch event we had in store.

On the exciting Saturday of September 23rd, 2023, the venue transformed into a vibrant oasis of visual delight. At every turn, from the entrance to the third floor of EPAC, attendees were greeted by captivating decor masterminded by Koachellah Parties, providing numerous picturesque spots for photo opportunities. A standout among these was the stunning pink “I AM STYLE” booth, offering a perfect backdrop for capturing stylish moments and creating lasting memories.

Enhancing the grandeur of the venue was a delectable breakfast spread courtesy of Authentic Cuisine. To keep our guests satisfied, we also provided BN Team-favorite snacks for nibbling throughout the day, followed by a sumptuous lunch from Tash Bistro. To add a touch of indulgence, we served bottomless BNS Digital Summit Specialty Cocktails, ensuring a truly delightful culinary experience for all.

See all the photos from the event below.

 

See all the photos from the event below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

