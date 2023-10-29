Connect with us

Kehinde & Adebola Williams Have Welcomed their Baby Girl!

Adebola and Kehinde Williams have welcomed their precious gift from above – a beautiful baby girl who they’ve named AriolaOluwa. The proud parents shared their sweet news on Instagram, gracing us with heartwarming photos of their little bundle.

AriolaOluwa made her grand entrance into the world on September 3rd at 12:14pm. In their caption, they expressed profound gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them, acknowledging the divine wealth that has graced their lives.

12:14 pm| 09 | 03

AriolaOluwa Ava Oluwateniola Adebola-Williams arrived.

Like her name, we have truly seen the wealth of God, it is marvelous in our sight.

It’s really raining babies this season, may God answer all those who seek.

May it also rain the birth of ideas, businesses, promotions and new levels of glory for all despite the times!

 

 

