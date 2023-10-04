Kunle Remi and Deyemi Okanlawon Collaborate on New Rom-Com “Who Do You Choose?”



Nollywood stars Kunle Remi and Deyemi Okanlawon are set to star in a new romantic comedy film titled “Who Do You Choose?” The film is expected to be full of drama and comedy as the two actors compete for the same woman’s heart.

According to ShockNg, the film follows “two Nigerian men in the fashion world who fall madly in love with the same woman and will do anything to make a relationship happen.”

The producers have stated that they will be casting the female lead not only in Nigeria but also across various African countries, including South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, and more.

🟢⚡EXCLU: The Male leads for the rom-com title “Who Do You Choose?” have been unveiled to be Nigerian actors Kunle Remi and Deyemi Okanlawon >> The new title is confirmed for a 2024 release and will kick off a continent-wide audition for the female romantic lead See More… pic.twitter.com/ucF6Cz8JxI — S H ⚡ C K ! (@Shockng) September 29, 2023

In a recent interview with ShockNg, Kunle Remi and Deyemi Okanlawon discussed their playful rivalry. “This rivalry started when I knew he existed,” Kunle said. “WDYC is an exciting way to finally settle this matter once and for all. (If you ask what the matter is, it’s all fhingz.) If we have to do it in a film, so be it.”

Deyemi responded with a laugh. “You mean between the actor and the TikTok artist? Well, the first day I met KR, he told me he wanted to be just like me, so, just as there can’t be rivalry between eagles and doves, there’s really no rivalry between us.”

When asked what to expect from the film, Deyemi said, “Apart from giving him a masterclass in A-list acting, I finally get to beat up KR and get paid for it… bucket list, fhingz!”

It’s clear that these two friends are having a blast with their rivalry, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

The production of “Who Do You Choose?” will be a collaborative effort involving Film One Studios, Accelerate Studios, Covenant Productions, and 1810 Global.