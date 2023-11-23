BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at ev[email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke at the Corner with Kahlo

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

The Role Of Data In Climate – Smart Innovation

Please join us for a panel discussion and networking event to explore the ways in which data and analytics can drive climate-smart innovation in Nigeria.

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Impact Hub, 7A Milverton Rd, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE


HR Digital Disrupt

Join us at the #HRDigitalDisrupt2.0 roundtable, where we will discuss the Pitfalls and Best Practices of Hiring Tech Talent.

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
Time: 9 AM
Venue: 312 Herbert Macaulay Way, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Wolf In The Hen House

Wonky beats, screaming synths, and a night you will never forget – curated by 🇳🇬 experimental producer, LMBSKN

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
Time: 7 PM.
VenueWèré House, 7 Mike Adegbite Avenue, off Ladipo Omotesho Cole St, Lekki Phase I, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

OfTheBuj Anniversary Party

We are excited to present our highly-anticipated event – the 1st Anniversary Celebration of OfTheBuj. set to be a spectacle of entertainment, culture, and community spirit. This two-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience that showcases the very essence of Abuja’s vibrant lifestyle.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023 – Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 8 PM
VenueJunkyard Wuse 2
RSVP: HERE


DevFest Lagos 2023

DevFest Lagos is an annual technology conference that brings together developers, technology enthusiasts, and industry experts from Lagos and beyond.

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 – Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Landmark Centre, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island 106104, Annex, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

The Wave Party 2.0

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 – Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 10 PM
RSVP: HERE

Rwazi Fest Naija

Get ready to groove at the Rwazi Fest Naija! This event is all about bringing the cool cats of Rwazi together for an epic side gig fiesta.

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Prisoners; The Stage Play – Lagos Fringe Festival

Prisoners is a stage play about two young men who recounts their experiences on how they became prisoners due to the failure of the societal system.

Date: Friday, November 24 2023 – Sunday, November 26 2023
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Esther’s Revenge and Kongi’s Harvest at Freedom Park, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Party – The Lagos Weekenders

We throw a birthday party for people born in the same month so they don’t have to. 12 parties a year, last Friday of every month, come party with your friends or gift someone.

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 – Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Hook Lounge, 16 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Saturday Yoga Class

This is a 60-minute beginner-friendly vinyasa yoga session to help build physical strength and muscle flexibility, release tension, find relaxation and create emotional balance.

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 10 AM
VenueOpen Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive. Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

An Evening Of Short Films

A gathering of pan-African independent filmmakers for short films screening, conversations, industry networking and award presentation.

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 5 PM
Venue: theBUNKer, 279 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba 101245, LagosLagos.
RSVP: HERE

Centerstage – Block Party Edition

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 8 AM
Venue: Amphitheater, Freedom Park, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Gen Z X Old School Party

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 9 PM
Venue: 0203 Lounge, along Ibadan Road, Ajebamidele Ile ife
RSVP: HERE

Godiya – Stage Play In Kaduna

Amidst the chaos in Kazonazo, where land disputes sparked intense clashes, Mai Anguwa, the resilient community leader, takes charge. In a surprising twist, the community turns to an unconventional solution.

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Hotel Seventeen, Kaduna
RSVP: HERE

Bamboo Investment Masterclass

Join us for an immersive investment masterclass where you’ll learn how to think like an investor and make smart investment decisions for you and those you care about.

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time: 11:30 AM
Venue: Lagos and Online
RSVP: HERE

Which Kind Life? 

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 4 PM
VenueBritish Council, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Mbuzeni @The Lagos Fringe Festival

A play created by Koleka Putuma and directed  by Uzoamaka Nwokeyi, Mbuzeni tells the story of four little girl orphans; their sisterhood, and their fixation with burials.

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEsther’s Revenge, Freedom Park, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

One Harmony: Meemah Jackson

An evening of live performances from Meemah Jackson

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
Time: 6 PM
VenuePlot 1079 Gembu Crescent, opposite Sahad Stores, Area 11, Garki
RSVP: HERE

WWYD Science Club – OMO!!

Come experience another nostalgic party with the wwyd science club! OMO!! Faaji unlimited!

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 9 PM
VenueFreeme space, Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki
RSVPHERE


THE SECRET PLACE PRIESTS : Echoes Of Yesterday

Join us for an unforgettable evening of drama, music, worship, and reflection at the Secret Place Priests – Echoes of Yesterday. Get ready to experience truth in raw emotions and the transformational power of God.

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 11 AM
VenueHarvesters International Christain Center Gbagada. Plot 5 – 7 Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, Gbagada, Opposite Dominos Pizza, Gbagada Lagos Nigeria
RSVP: HERE


Instereo: Diaspora 

INSTEREO: Here with their first edition is a rooftop listening experience with the best sounds from Nigerians doing it big all around the globe.

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 4:30 PM
VenueSixty by chef lu, Yaba, Lagos
RSVPHERE

AnEndlessOcean Live In Concert

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 5 PM
VenueFederal Palace Hotel & Casino, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Astrology Q&A With The Table

Unlock the secrets of the stars with “Astrology Q&A with The Table!” Whether you’re an astrology novice or an experienced cosmic explorer, this event is your chance to satisfy your celestial curiosity.

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVPHERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023.
Time: 11 PM.
VenueHard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueJohnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time: 9 PM.
Venue3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

