Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” is Back! Watch the Trailer for Season 7

Nigerian entertainment channel Ndani TV has shared the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming season of “Skinny Girl in Transit.”

The popular show, which aired its last season four years ago, will be making a comeback for its seventh season.

In this new season, “The Awosikas and Macaulays are returning to your screens, and you can expect a delightful blend of romance, drama, and comedy.

The previous season starred Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, Chioma Okoli, and Bisola Aiyeola, amongst others.

New episodes of “Skinny Girl in Transit” will start airing on Friday at 12 p.m. on January 26.

Watch: