Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" is Back! Watch the Trailer for Season 7

Toni Tones to Headline Isoken Ogiemwonyi & Wande Thomas’ Thriller Series ‘Spiraling’

#Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," & Quinta Brunson Among Winners

How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series at 2024 Critics Choice Awards | See Full List

Exclusive! Mathilda Akatugba, Ric Hassani Join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in ‘Spiraling’

Tiwa Savage announces Debut Film “Water and Garri” to Premiere Globally on Prime Video this Year

Tobi Bakre and Ini-Abasi Jeffrey Selected for Berlinale Talents 2024

Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a TV Comedy at 2024 Golden Globes | See Full List of Winners

Secrets, Elections, and Love triangles in Season Finale Of University of Cruise

Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl In Transit” is Back! Watch the Trailer for Season 7

37 mins ago

Nigerian entertainment channel Ndani TV has shared the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming season of “Skinny Girl in Transit.”

The popular show, which aired its last season four years ago, will be making a comeback for its seventh season.

In this new season, “The Awosikas and Macaulays are returning to your screens, and you can expect a delightful blend of romance, drama, and comedy.

The previous season starred Ayoola Ayolola, Sharon Ooja, Ngozi Nwosu, Timini Egbuson, Chioma Okoli, and Bisola Aiyeola, amongst others.

New episodes of “Skinny Girl in Transit” will start airing on Friday at 12 p.m. on January 26.

Watch:

