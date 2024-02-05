BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Connect with us

Published

Published

3 seconds ago

 on


Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, and receive a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We’re looking forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business, so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 13th of February. Start nominating your favourites!
Avatar photo

Star Features

