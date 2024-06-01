Connect with us

Catch up on all The Fun, Beauty & Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there #BellaNaijaWeddings fam! Welcome to the Month of June.  💃🏻

It’s been an amazing year so far and as we wrap up the first half of the year, we are here to yet remind you that love is such a beautiful thing. We’ll be doing this by giving you a rundown of all the sweet love stories featured in the BellaNaijaWeddings zone to relish. Not only that, we’ve got lovely videos and stunning bridal inspos that you certainly don’t want to miss. Without further ado, Click on the title links below to kickstart your amazing weekend.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Sharon & Hammed’s Trad and Nikkah Ceremony in Lagos was One for the Books

Sharon Moved to a New City 8 Years Ago & Found Her Soulmate, Hammed!

Initeme & Osagie Bumped Into Each Other Twice and Fell In Love! Enjoy Their Ijaw-Edo Trad

A Kind Gesture & Then Another! Here’s How Sola Won Peju’s Heart

Work Brought Oyin & Yomi Together 7 Years Ago!

A Reunion With Her Old-Time Neighbour Led to a Perfect Fairytale! Enjoy Opeyemi & Gbolahan’s #BNBling

Zainab Saw Oluwafemi Singing in Church and it was Love at First Sight!

This Beauty Look Is The Perfect Guide To Sheer Elegance On Your Yoruba Trad!

This Beauty Look is all the Inspo You Need For Your Flawless Big Day Slay

Bring a Charming Effect to Your Yoruba Trad with This Minimalist Inspo

Exude Pure Radiance On Your Big Day With This Inspo

Serve a Regal Slay at Your Edo Trad With This Alluring Inspo

This Charming Traditional Bridal Inspo Embraces Simplicity & Style

This Goofy Couple’s Photoshoot Session Will Have Yo Cheesing Out

This Groom’s Reaction to the Wedding Gift From His Bride Will Have You Cheesing Out!

These Lovebirds Were asked to Play a Kissing Game at their Reception

This Couple’s First Kiss Moment Came With a Lot of Sweetness & Excitement!

This Ghanaian Couple Came With a Truckload of Love & Beauty to Their Trad

This Couple’s First Kiss Moment Will Give You Butterflies!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

