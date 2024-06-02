Connect with us

King Promise Links Up with Sarkodie & Olivetheboy for "Favourite Story"

Nigerian Maverick — Asa is the Cover Star for GQ South Africa's New Music & Creativity Issue

Qing Madi Makes Billboard's 21 Under 21 Most Innovative & Influential Young Artists 2024 List

Ty Bello, Esther Benyeogo, Esther Longe, George Alao & Adika Declare Their Faith in "I'm Yielded"

Leather Park, Odunsi (The Engine) & Bena Team Up for Dance Track "Therapy"

Anendlessocean Serenades Us with Soulful Sounds on "Hexagon" EP

Watch Kizz Daniel & His Queen Steal the Show in the Romantic "Double" Visualiser

"Borrow Me Your Baby" by Simi feat. Falz is a Must-Hear Collab

Ayra Starr's "The Year I Turned 21" is a Coming-of-Age Album | Listen!

Tems Unveils "Born In The Wild" Album Tracklist feat. Asake & J. Cole

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, King Promise is back with a bang with his latest single, “Favourite Story,” featuring the talents of rapper/songwriter Sarkodie and singer Olivetheboy.

This track is off King Promise’s upcoming album, “True To Self,” and promises a deeper dive into his artistic identity.

The accompanying music video, directed by David Duncan, is a celebration of the richness and vibrancy of Ghanaian culture.

Watch here:

