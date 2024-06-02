Music
King Promise Links Up with Sarkodie & Olivetheboy for “Favourite Story”
Ghanaian singer-songwriter, King Promise is back with a bang with his latest single, “Favourite Story,” featuring the talents of rapper/songwriter Sarkodie and singer Olivetheboy.
This track is off King Promise’s upcoming album, “True To Self,” and promises a deeper dive into his artistic identity.
The accompanying music video, directed by David Duncan, is a celebration of the richness and vibrancy of Ghanaian culture.
Watch here: