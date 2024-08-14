Michael Salami Talks Bromance In “Supacell,” Nigerian Jollof Rice & His Future Plans

In “Supacell,” a group of five ordinary Black individuals unexpectedly gain superpowers, each connected by a shared history of sickle cell. While the series dives into themes like casual racism, healthcare bias, and gender inequality, it also shines a spotlight on sickle cell anaemia, a condition deeply affecting Black communities. But there’s more beneath the surface—viewers who appreciate the nuances of friendship will notice the unspoken bromance, as Michael Salami calls it, between Michael (Tosin Cole) and Gabriel (played by Michael Salami).

Michael and Gabriel are two inseparable friends, navigating life together as close friends do—hanging out in Gabriel’s bar, having deep conversations, and enjoying each other’s company. But everything changes when Michael suddenly becomes a superhuman capable of travelling through space and time. How did Gabriel handle this dramatic shift in their dynamic? We get the scoop straight from Michael Salami in an engaging chat.

Born in America and raised in London, Michael Salami’s acting journey began with a role in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005). Now an award-winning actor and a graduate of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in NYC, Michael has left his mark in productions like “Supacell,” “Hollyoaks” and “Sumotherhood.” Last year, in November, he won ‘Best Actor’ at The British Short Film Awards for the short film “Saving Art.” Michael’s versatility extends to the stage, with performances at prestigious venues such as The Old Vic and The Soho Theatre. We had the chance to talk with Michael about his role in the sci-fi series “Supacell,” how he feels being part of a chart-topping show, the friendship between Michael and Gabriel, his Nigerian heritage, and his future plans.

How I feel today…

“I’m having a great day and I’m glad to be here. Thank you for having me.”

The thrill of being on a chart-topping Netflix show is…

“an incredible honour and privilege. Being part of a show that touches on incredible subjects and resonates with everyone across the world in 80 plus countries, reaching number one, is beyond exciting. So I just feel honoured and excited. It’s really a privilege, honestly.”

Gabriel’s response to Michael’s transformation and the strength of their friendship…

“..is something I find interesting because people often ask me, ‘Would you really do that in real life? Would you keep your friend’s secret?’ And my answer is, yes, I would. Tosin and I were able to establish a great friendship and bromance that resonated with our characters, who have known each other since primary school and have been friends for many years. If you’re a true friend, you’d want to keep your friend’s secret. I still have close friends today, and I’ve kept their secrets. So I believe the way Gabriel kept Michael’s secret was portrayed honestly and realistically. In the beginning, you want to console your friend, as seen in the scene where I was reassuring him, saying maybe it’s not happening. But once Gabriel realised it was real, he accepted it, saying, ‘Okay, you weren’t lying. Let’s keep this a secret. But how are we going to solve your issues, my brother?’ I think it was portrayed very honestly.”

On a scale of 1-10, the intensity behind the scenes of the film was…

“…maybe a five. It didn’t feel that intense because the producers, directors, and Rapman really mastered creating a comfortable environment. Everyone on set felt like family. We were all there with a mission, working hard to give our best to the show. We put everything into it, and thankfully, it resonated with audiences, becoming number one in the world. We’re really grateful for that.”

The most memorable scene to film was…