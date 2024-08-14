Connect with us

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 225

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 225

Published

42 mins ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Betty Harry (@bettyharry_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀💎Berla Mundi (@berlamundi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baaba Ankrah (@baaba_ankrah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Tyler Ekanem (@johnekanem1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LALACHERIE♥️ (@lalacherietass)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

css.php